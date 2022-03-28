LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the 94th Annual Academy Awards having come and gone, many stars took the spotlight when it came to winning awards and other memorable moments. One thing that clearly stood out over the course of the night, however, was the stunning designs put on display by many of the women attending the event.
Natalie Plain, the CEO and founder of Billion Dollar Beauty, pointed out the highlights with the three hosts of the event – comedienne Amy Schumer, actress Regina Hall, and comedienne Wanda Sykes.
In the days of post-COVID, Natalie explained how each hostess managed to find their own special look for the event.
She began with Hall, saying, "I love Regina's bold brows. She deposits that perfect amount of pigment in her brows to make them pop. Her expressive eyes with a dark and smoky look is a Hollywood glamour classic. She plays up her luscious lips in a subtle way, but with color and consistency."
Next, Plain spoke highly of Sykes, and her own approach to an Oscars presence. "Wanda plays up her eyes and cheeks—I love how she does that," she said. "She has beautiful cheekbones, her eyes are expressive, and her signature beauty. Her skin is flawless, with thin and precise brows that open up her eyes!"
Plain then turned her attention to Schumer, praising how she presented herself as well. "I think Amy uses color in so many subtle ways that present her as a natural girl next door beauty," Plain pointed out. "Nothing is overwhelming. She knows how to use color on her blonde eyebrows to frame her face. Her lips and cheeks showcase a gentle use of pinks, and her eyes pull you in with purpose and a pop of mascara."
However, Plain didn't just focus on the hosts of the evening. She also had kind words for Jessica Chastain, who would go on to win Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
"Actress Jessica Chastain rocked a beautiful bold brow and soft use of makeup to compliment her Oscar win for portraying Tammy Faye who was best known for her thin harsh brows and overuse of makeup," she said. "Dare to say, portraying a controversial figure such as Tammy Faye is no easy feat."
She would then go on to praise makeup artist Linda Dowds, who would later go on to win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Needless to say, the Oscars had some dazzling beauty on display over the course of the show—and will continue to remain that way for years to come.
Natalie Plain serves as the CEO and founder of Billion Dollar Beauty, a company that specializes in high-quality, easy-to-use brow products that helps its consumers feel good about the way they look. Plain started the company when she was just 18, out of a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles. Today, it's a multi-million dollar company, helping consumers worldwide with environmentally safe and sustainable products. These include the Beauty Box, which allows consumers to customize their most-wanted make-up accessories in one convenient package.
