TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binah.ai, a leading provider of general health and wellness video-based monitoring tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI), today announced Dr. Naveh Tov, M.D., Ph.D., as its Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Tov will join Binah.ai's growing leadership team, providing expert medical guidance for the company's strategic vision to become a global leader as a software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) solution provider, disrupting the remote patient monitoring industry.
"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Tov to the Binah.ai family, and value his input greatly as a professional with a vast amount of experience in both medicine and technology," said David Maman, Co-founder and CEO of Binah.ai. "Innovative medical technologies help provide equal access to quality healthcare anywhere in the world and allow healthcare providers to serve patients better, at lower costs. Digital healthcare needs have accelerated as a result of the global pandemic, and Binah.ai is right on the forefront of that innovation. The position of Chief Medical Officer is a strategic addition to our winning team, and we are delighted by what Dr. Tov brings to the role. He will ensure that we're continuing to provide vital-signs monitoring solutions that offer the same levels of accuracy as traditional medical equipment."
Dr. Tov worked in both academic and clinical positions at Bnai Zion Medical Center in Haifa, Israel, from 1994 to 2016, specializing in internal, pulmonary and sleep medicine, where he served as the head of the pulmonary unit. In parallel, Dr. Tov consulted for several medical device and pharmaceutical companies. In 2016 he moved to a full position in Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) as VP of Clinical Development & Medical Director, and is therefore uniquely placed to understand medical research and development, the robust testing cycle, and bringing medical products to the masses. Dr. Tov is a member of the American Thoracic Society and the European Respiratory Society. He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the Bruce Rapaport Faculty of Medicine at Technion in Israel.
"Digital healthcare is at an exciting juncture, where the widespread use of technology is facilitating accurate and real-time remote patient monitoring for the first time," said Dr Tov. "As a medical practitioner, I immediately spotted the immense benefits Binah.ai can bring to worldwide healthcare and have grasped first-hand how the Binah.ai technology has the ability to make the world a better place, expanding the reach of medical staff and reducing the strain on healthcare resources."
Binah.ai's new Chief Medical Officer role is a key milestone in the company's evolution to deliver basic health and wellness services that are universally accessible.
