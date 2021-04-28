SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year marks the 75th Anniversary for Biordi Art Imports, a historic treasure located at 412 Columbus Avenue in San Francisco's North Beach District. To chronicle this significant milestone, The Board of Supervisors of the City and County of San Francisco is honoring Biordi Art Imports with a Proclamation designating May 1st BIORDI ART IMPORTS DAY. Supervisor Aaron Peskin will present the Proclamation and Consul General Lorenzo Ortona of the Italian Consulate in San Francisco will be in attendance in support of the Proclamation and the work Biordi's has done for the Italian artisan community. Festivities are planned on May 1st at the historic Biordi Art Imports store located in the heart of North Beach. Biordi Art Imports will offer $75 off any purchase over $250 during the month of May in appreciation to their loyal customers. Contact Biordi Art Imports to attend the event. Space it limited due to covid restrictions.
"We are so honored to receive this Proclamation from the City of San Francisco. We chose this specific day for the celebration because May 1st is Labor Day in Italy and has particular significance because Biordi has been the lifeline for many of the artisans during this devastating pandemic in Italy," said Deborah Baldini, owner of Biordi Art Imports. "Our mission is our passion. But 2020 also made it something even more: a calling. The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly left Italy reeling. Family-run ceramic workshops that depend heavily on its tourist trade have been especially hard hit."
The owners of Biordi Art Imports pivoted during the pandemic, ensuring the business could survive. The government stimulus assistance of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) were instrumental in providing the needed bridge during the most challenging days of the pandemic. The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) a program hosted by the Office of Economic Development (OEWD) has provided valued expertise throughout the year. Today, the exquisite hand-painted ceramics can be found by a visit to its historic store in North Beach, once again open, as well as on the company website, biordi.com, broadening the reach of this handcrafted art to a much broader audience.
75 Years in History
Biordi Art Imports has a rich history, spanning over three-quarters of a century. It is a story of immigrants, a story of community and a story of passion.
In 1946, Emilio Biordi a native of the Abruzzi region of Italy, opened Biordi Artigianato Italiano, on Columbus Avenue in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood. Emilio featured a broad range of Italian handicrafts and products including espresso machines, ravioli cutters, rolling pins and pasta machines -- ceramics were tucked away in every corner. Through word of mouth both locals and visitors came from far and wide to see the beautiful Italian Majolica Ceramics available at Biordi.
Gianfranco Savio, a native of Florence became Biordi's second owner once Emilio Biordi retired. He traveled throughout Italy in search of the finest artisans establishing long-lasting relationships with many artisan families represented in the store today. Gianfranco successfully established Biordi Art Imports as the premier retailer for high quality, original Majolica in the United States. When Gianfranco retired, he placed the future of Biordi in the hands of Michael and Deborah Baldini, ensuring that the Biordi legacy continues. Long-time Biordi customers, the Baldini's are the third Italian family to hold the Biordi passion for Italy, Italian Majolica ceramics and the artisans that create them. "We are honored to carry on the legacy of the Biordi brand," Baldini states. They have evolved Biordi's into a successful retail brand, selling artisanal functional art and preserving this 500-year-old art form. Stepping through the open door of Biordi's is like a visit to a beautiful art gallery in Italy.
