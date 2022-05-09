Santa Fe's newest luxury resort was given highest recognition by travel authorities, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler, as one of the best new hotel openings
SANTA FE, N.M., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, a historic Santa Fe landmark re-imagined, has been distinguished with two highly-coveted awards that honor the world's best new openings and renovated hotels and resorts each year. Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler both celebrated the soulful resort in their '2022 It List' and '2022 Hot List', respectively. In July 2021, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection unveiled a thoughtful restoration and renovation designed to sustain its legendary Southwestern heritage yet introduce modern one-of-a-kind experiences that celebrate the art of adventure and adventure of art in a spectacular natural setting.
"We are honored that the trusted experts of both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler have acknowledged Bishop's Lodge on their prestigious and well-respected lists," said John Volponi, area vice president, Auberge Resorts Collection. "This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team, which delivers exceptional service and provides exquisite experiences that celebrate the beloved resort's destination."
Determined by Travel + Leisure editors, the magazine's annual 'It List' is an assemblage of months of research on hundreds of new and renovated properties. As one of the 100 recognized properties, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection is showcased in the May 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure and online at travelandleisure.com. Simultaneously, the resort also joins the celebrated list of new hotels and resorts hand-picked by Condé Nast Traveler editors to be honored in the May issue, on newsstands now, and at cntraveler.com.
Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection is a luxurious soulful retreat steeped in the rich heritage of New Mexico. The storied property was settled more than 150 years ago by Bishop Jean Baptiste Lamy and once served as the western home to the Pulitzer family and hosted several United States presidents over the years. Set on 317 secluded acres bordering Santa Fe National Forest and just minutes from downtown, the 100-key resort invites today's discerning guests to connect with its history through organic adobe architecture, an expansive art collection including original pieces created for the property in the 1920s, and the thoughtful restoration of the historic Lamy Chapel.
Modern amenities encapsulate the art of adventure and adventure of art, with all the wild exploration of one of the great western ranches in conjunction with the world-class art, cuisine and culture of Santa Fe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Onsite experiences include a collection of thrilling outdoor experiences throughout the property's hiking trails and horse stables, onsite stream for fly fishing casting lessons, healing arts experiences at Stream Dance Spa, an iconic signature restaurant, SkyFire, and other culinary experiences that explore Southwestern cuisine. A restored Bunkhouse is ideal for family gatherings with 12 individual bedrooms and personal butler service, while the adults-only Kiva Suites are tucked away at the top of the property for maximum privacy and dramatic views of the Tesuque Valley.
