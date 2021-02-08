GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Among the largest and most time-consuming works of world-renowned artist Kevin Champeny, "Bank on It" tells a story about the democratization of money. Champeny cast 40,000 replicas of coins from 87 countries around the world in urethane to create a 6x8 foot mosaic representation of a Bitcoin stack in a commissioned piece for Bitcoin Billionaire and early adopter, Matthew Roszak.
"I think distrust in the idea of institutions in general is pushing people towards the potential of cryptocurrency." Says Champeny. "Accountability and the democratization of money is an alluring prospect when corruption is being uncovered and exposed in governments throughout the world. People need something they can trust to allow them to continue participating in a global market."
The Latin words around the edge of the large coin featured in the mosaic are an expression of this sentiment - freedom, liberty, truth. "Bank on It" was purchased in Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency - adding another layer of meaning to the story of this mosaic.
As with all of Champeny's work, he prefers to leave the meaning open to interpretation. "Mosaics enable me to elicit the tension and stories between hand sculpted and cast pixels and the overall image they compose. I want my art to open a conversation for the viewer. I hope people discovering and viewing my pieces will connect their own experiences to the choices I made when creating the work."
About the Artist: Born and raised in Beloit, Wisconsin, Kevin Champeny began drawing before he could speak. After graduating from Beloit College with a degree in Studio Art, Champeny moved to New York City where he began work as a contract sculptor. He created pieces for brands like Warner Brothers, Disney, Lenox, Patron, Belvedere Vodka, Calvin Klein, Polo and DKNY - and even made the master model for President Obama's cereal bowl. His big break came in 2016, when his exceptional talent was discovered by a coworker who introduced him to the fine art world.
Champeny's biggest influences are Chuck Close, Kris Kuksi and M.C. Escher. He currently resides in Long Island, New York where he continues to create works of art for museums, private commissions, and art galleries.
