SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitmovin, the category leader in online video technology, announced today it will host Bitmovin LIVE - Scaling through Innovation, a week-long series of virtual events designed to bring together industry experts, customers, partners, members of Bitmovin's product teams, and other industry executives to discuss the latest challenges and innovative solutions that are scaling the video technology industry. To register please visit https://bitmovin.com/bitmovin-live.
"So much has happened in the last year from the introduction of several new streaming services and the massive rise in consumption of media to shifts in streaming strategies and new business models," said Dan Rayburn, Streaming and Online Video Expert. "Bitmovin LIVE - Scaling through Innovation offers an opportunity to hear more about Bitmovin's latest innovations in the context of real-world use cases which will provide insight into how the company is addressing the evolving streaming media landscape. I'm excited to moderate the kickoff panel and look forward to a lively discussion."
The free virtual event, to be held March 22 - 26, will include:
- A kickoff panel moderated by industry expert Dan Rayburn highlighting the best practices on scaling encoding workflows to improve OTT video offerings
- Virtual CEO Pub Chat with Bitmovin's solutions partner OKAST.tv and shared clients KinoStar and MusicScreen on the future of in-person entertainment post-COVID-19
- Panel discussion with Accenture, Bitmovin, and Vimond on the challenges and learnings of launching a new Integrated Video Platform (IVP) solution amidst a global pandemic
- Sessions highlighting the company's latest integrations, next-generation encoding solutions; forensic watermarking to protect against piracy; debugging video errors with granular analytics; and media player best practices to scale multi-device reach
- A guided virtual tour of Bitmovin's product suite including Encoding, Player, and Analytics
"We look forward to hosting Bitmovin LIVE - Scaling through Innovation, and inviting media and entertainment industry executives and development teams to join our curated list of experts as they discuss the future of streaming," said Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-founder, Bitmovin. "I'm also excited to showcase our latest innovations for Encoding, Player and Analytics, our core product suite, and to recognize our customers and partners and our shared successes."
Speakers include:
Dan Rayburn, Streaming Media Expert and Analyst
Stefan Lederer, CEO, Bitmovin
Michael Roesch, CEO, Kinostar
David Pope, CEO, MusicScreen
Cedric Monnier, CEO, OKAST.tv
Stein Erik Sorhaug, Vice President of Sales Engineering, Vimond
Mark Peters, Managing Director, Accenture
Sander Van Leeuwen, Commercial Director, Nagra
Iddo Patt, Co-founder and CEO, Eventive
Teddy Zeskind, Partner Manager, Bitmovin
Adrian Britton, Solution Director and Video Expert, Bitmovin
Paul Mereșanu, Senior Product Manager, Bitmovin Encoding
Markus Hafellner, Product Manager, Bitmovin Encoding
James Varndell, Product Manager, Bitmovin Player
Christoph Prager, Product Manager, Bitmovin Analytics
Daniel Hölbling-Inzko, Director of Engineering, Bitmovin Analytics
Corey Smith, Director Live Operations, Blizzard
About Bitmovin
Bitmovin is an award-winning leading provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies and service providers. The company has been at the forefront of industry innovation and significant developments in the digital video streaming industry. Bitmovin built the world's first commercial adaptive streaming player and deployed the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud platform. Its cloud-native technology offers the most flexible and scalable media encoding, playback, and analytics solutions available with unparalleled device reach, ease of integration, and world-class customer support. Bitmovin customers benefit from optimized operations, reduced time-to-market, and the best viewer experience possible.
