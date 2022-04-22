Bitpress, a provider of intelligent cloud-based media processing automation solutions, announces the launch of VideoPress™, automated and intelligent video normalization and mastering for video libraries large and small..
DENVER, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitpress releases VideoPress, the industry's first intelligent video transcoding solution. The ground-breaking technology behind VideoPress performs deep analysis of source baseband video material rather than using file metadata for processing decisions. VideoPress is unique in automatically determining the best path to improve picture fidelity and corrects most common issues. VideoPress utilizes the scale of AWS to complete hundreds of jobs per hour and creates Apple certified ProRes outputs.
VideoPress customers are realizing an extraordinary benefit in automatically logging content events such as: Program Start / Program End, Ad Breaks, Potential Ad Breaks, Slates, Bars and Tone, and Textless Material. VideoPress identifies these events automatically and makes workflow decisions based on gathered analytics.
VideoPress uses tiny robots to determine when to apply 3/2 removal, intelligent deinterlacing, 4th frame repeat removal, header/footer removal, VBI removal, aspect ratio correction and insert, modify or remove commercial breaks. VideoPress also performs sound field determination and EBU/ITU audio normalization.
About Bitpress
Bitpress develops post-production tools to enable rapid monetization of content utilizing automation of traditionally laborious and complicated processes. Through a history of innovation and automation for the largest and most respected post-production and media companies in the world we understand the complexities and costs of manipulating media. The Bitpress team has authored many patents and engineered workflows for every major studio and the largest OTT providers.
For a personalized demo or information contact us at info@bitpress.com or https://www.bitpress.com/
Media Contact
Julia Jones, Bitpress, 1 310-795-2912, jjones@bitpress.com
SOURCE Bitpress