ENSCHEDE, Netherlands and BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BiZZdesign today announced the winners of its 2021 Enterprise Architecture 'Change by Design' Awards. The annual awards program celebrates excellence in Enterprise Architecture and recognizes teams who drive exceptional value creation in their organizations. This year's winners are Singapore Pools, Stanford Health Care, and Anglian Water.
Hugo Ehrnreich, CEO at BiZZdesign says, "The 'Change by Design' Awards recognize teams who push the boundaries of Enterprise Architecture in support of change. These teams demonstrate 'the art of the possible' and the full power of Enterprise Architecture in helping their organizations safely and rapidly navigate complex multi-dimensional challenges. It's a true pleasure to congratulate our winners. We're honored and proud to be their partner in these ambitious and successful journeys of organizational change and improvement."
The winners of the 2021 Awards per category are:
- INNOVATION AWARD: Singapore Pools for establishing a Digital Enterprise Architecture as a culture.
- ENTERPRISE COLLABORATION AWARD: Stanford Health Care for embracing Enterprise Architecture by consolidating their architecture teams and strengthening collaboration across teams and disciplines.
- BUSINESS RESILIENCE AWARD: Anglian Water for leveraging Enterprise Architecture to provide a true picture of resilience ensuring that business expectations and recovery plans are aligned.
More information on BiZZdesign's annual Enterprise Architecture 'Change by Design' Awards program is available at: https://bizzdesign.com/customer-success/bizzdesign-awards-2021-winners-and-finalists/?utm_source=businesswire&utm_medium=pressrelease
About BiZZdesign
Founded in 2000, BiZZdesign is the trusted global SaaS Enterprise Architecture platform and recognized as a leader by major analyst firms. We help the world's leading public and private organizations guarantee the success of investment prioritization, transformation initiatives, and risk management. BiZZdesign helps architects and executives to see a full multi-dimensional picture, find and design the right path and execute with confidence to their targeted future. Success should not be a matter of hope. It should be by design. For more information, visit http://www.bizzdesign.com.
Media Contact
Monika den Os-Baktai, BiZZdesign, +31657446042, m.denos@bizzdesign.com
Lisl Rossocha, BiZZdesign, +31655913357, l.rossocha@bizzdesign.com
SOURCE BiZZdesign