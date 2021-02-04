ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoNXT has a strong expertise in successfully executing business and IT transformation programs. As a consultancy firm, GoNXT has the expert knowledge and experience to design digital transformations from a business perspective, get these transformations moving forward and really embed the results in the organization.
"At GoNXT we believe that, when combined, people and technology play a crucial role in creating the enterprises of tomorrow", said Peter-Paul Daams, Managing Partner at GoNXT. "With consultancy, execution and coaching services, our professionals help organizations to take the next step in digital transformations and truly grasp the opportunities offered by technology."
This agreement is the newest step in BiZZdesign's strategy to increase our partner network in order to better cater to our customers' needs. In this instance, we are not only strengthening our presence in the Benelux region, but also ensuring we have the necessary resources to correctly execute our value-based approach in the marketplace.
Hugo Ehrnreich, BiZZdesign's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The partnership is in line with our goal of helping customers drive maximum value from our platform in order to power beneficial business change. As an organization, we are prudent about choosing our partners and only do so after carefully considering our customers' needs. We are happy to say GoNXT will bring a wealth of experience to the table and thus we believe their input will prove crucial in many projects to come. By bundling their digital transformation expertise together with our change capabilities platform, future and existing customers will see great avenues for value creation open up."
Peter-Paul Daams, Managing Partner at GoNXT, said: "As a BiZZdesign partner, we look forward to help the BiZZdesign community to get their transformations to the next level. By using the BiZZdesign platform we get a thorough understanding of the challenges ahead within the overall big picture. This really enables our professionals to effectively design, execute and manage digital transformations. This is great for our customers and we look forward to creating added value with a leading partner such as BiZZdesign!"
About BiZZdesign
BiZZdesign is a leading enterprise transformation software vendor based in the Netherlands. Founded in 2000 as the commercial spin-off of an R&D institute, today the company enjoys a global presence and is recognized by industry analysts as a market leader. BiZZdesign HoriZZon is deployed in blue chip companies and government organizations across all continents, where it plays a key role in enabling meaningful business change.
For further information, visit http://www.bizzdesign.com or email m.denos@bizzdesign.com.
About GoNXT
GoNXT is a Dutch consultancy firm passionately working with its customers to improve and innovate their businesses in a hands-on and result-focused manner. We see technology as an important driver for improvement and innovation. Questions that immediately arise are: where do we start, how do we get the transformation moving forward and how do we embed the results in a sustainable way? This is exactly what our people, together with our clients, work on every day: designing, executing and managing (digital) transformations based on explicit and action-oriented craftsmanship!
For more information, go to http://www.GoNXT.nl or email info@gonxt.nl.
Media Contact
Monika den Os, BiZZdesign, +31 (0)53 487 8151, m.denos@bizzdesign.com
SOURCE BiZZdesign