Califia and the Timeless Sentries Teams Legendary Heroes from Diverse Backgrounds into One Epic Science Fantasy Adventure
LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Califia — the legendary Black Amazon queen after whom California was named — joins forces with Sir Morien the Black Knight, Mowgli, Madame Butterfly, and William Tell, collectively known as The Sentries, to defend the innocent against the evil forces of Lemuria, a lost realm where time, space, science, and sorcery defy the laws of nature! Follow their beginnings in the Califia and the Timeless Sentries Prequel Digital Comic Book #0, created and written by Keith L. Underwood is available now exclusively on http://www.califiauniverse.com.
Created in 2016 by Keith L. Underwood, Califia and all the current inhabitants of Lemuria were snatched from their time periods and transported to the otherworldly land. The Sentries are in a life and death battle against the Moreuvians, bloodthirsty were-beasts who sacrifice humans to their deified creator, Dr. Moreau. The Village is one of Lemuria's last human strongholds and the most recent target of the Moreavians. The Sentries have pledged an oath to protect the people of the Village from all outside threats.
One of the Sentries has been secretly urging Califia to join their ranks. She consistently turns down the offer. Her hesitation is due to a decision she made long ago that led her people into a foreign war and then a loss of their freedom. Califia questions her judgment now and has resolved to help the Village, but only covertly and with no real accountability. In her heart, Califia knows she must face her demons. Together with the Sentries, she can be a catalyst for change on Lemuria.
Califia and the Timeless Sentries was partly inspired by the endurance of classic literature, the world-building of alternate history, the provocativeness of pulp magazines, the cultural aesthetic of Afrofuturism, and the self-discovery found in anime.
Underwood says, "What makes our story unique is our characters are inspired by multicultural characters from classic literature and folklore. The comic book series explores their proposed fates beyond their classic tales." Underwood continues, "Yes, we've seen this done before but never with a group of racially diverse characters, and definitely never with a Black female lead."
Due to language, violence, sexual situations, and brief nudity, Califia and the Timeless Sentries is recommended for ages 16+. Created and written by Keith L. Underwood with artwork by Shawn J. Hawkins, and lettering by Nikki Powers, the Califia and the Timeless Sentries Prequel Digital Comic Book #0 is available in 3D flipbook and downloadable PDF exclusively on http://www.califiauniverse.com.
