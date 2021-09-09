NEW YORK, Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Connect and NorthOne are pleased to announce they have entered into a partnership that provides Black Connect members with the ability to organize their finances and achieve optimal money management with NorthOne's banking platform. The agreement brings together two innovative service providers serving the small business industry. Through this strategic partnership, Black Connect members can now take advantage of the ease and simplicity of NorthOne's banking platform that enables their customers to remove the painful back-office financial management work for business owners.
"This partnership offers strong support for our entrepreneur and small business members," said Angela Majette, Co-Founder and President of Black Connect. "NorthOne's approach to small business banking begins with the idea that you shouldn't need a finance degree to run a small business and extends to easy integrations with other accounting, eCommerce, and payment processing or point-of-sales software and tools, like QuickBooks, PayPal, and Stripe, that our members utilize everyday to conduct business. Working together with NorthOne, we will place Black Connect members on the best path for successful money management."
Eytan Bensoussan, Co-Founder and CEO of NorthOne also commented on the announcement: "This is an incredibly exciting partnership. We built NorthOne because small business owners are underserved and misunderstood by traditional banking and fintech, especially in less privileged communities. We deeply believe that serving small businesses is one of the most impactful ways to unlock economic empowerment and social mobility in America. NorthOne can ease the burden of financial management so that Black Connect's entrepreneur community can focus on the road ahead, and Black Connect can help ensure that our product and experience evolves with Black business owners in mind."
The partnership will allow the two companies to collectively provide tools and resources built for Black entrepreneurs that are aligned with both companies' missions to encourage economic growth within the communities they serve.
Through the use of social channels like Blackconnect.com and others and a co-branded web presence, both groups look to raise awareness and engagement throughout the country. The goal is to reach and activate new members within the Black community, and to inject much needed revenue into Black Connect's programs and initiatives for Black entrepreneurs.
As an indication of commitment to the partnership, NorthOne is giving $50 cashback to Black Connect business members who open an account by December 31, 2021. Learn more:
- Join Black Connect at https://blackconnect.org/join.
- Read more about the features and benefits of NorthOne and listen to the Black Connect podcast episode featuring NorthOne.
- Open an account at https://blackconnect.org/northone.
About Black Connect
Blackconnect.org is proud to be the only national 501(c)(3) membership and chapter-based organization dedicated solely to eliminating the racial wealth gap in America by increasing the number and success rate of Black-owned businesses. Membership is open to any individual or entity that supports the mission. In addition to programs and services, we partner with Blackconnect.com to provide our members with a tools-based business and social network that enables entrepreneurial activities and promotes the socioeconomic growth and empowerment of the Black community. Download the Black Connect mobile app for Android in Google Play and IOS in the App Store.
About NorthOne
NorthOne provides American small businesses with a powerfully simple way to do their banking through NorthOne's app and website. Launched in 2019, NorthOne serves more than 190,000 small businesses across the U.S. and is backed by Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Tom Williams. The company's headquarters are in New York with additional offices in San Francisco, Portland and Toronto. To learn more, visit http://www.northone.com. NorthOne is a financial technology provider, not a bank. Banking services are provided by The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC.
Media Contact
Angela Majette, Black Connect, +1 8134055918, amajette@blackconnect.org
SOURCE Black Connect