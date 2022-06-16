Meet local Black filmmakers at the free Celebration of Freedom Black Film Festival coming June 18 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. to the Kalamazoo Valley Museum in downtown Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate Black filmmaking in our community with local filmmakers! The Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Black Film Festival takes place Saturday, June 18 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, 230 N. Rose St. in downtown Kalamazoo. Admission is free, and advance registration is not required.
It is organized by Soul Artistry LLC and sponsored by the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. The museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and governed by its Board of Trustees. The film festival showcases work by Darius Quinn and Tanisha Lynn Pyron, with Samara Woolfork as mistress of ceremonies. Read about the artists and their offerings below.
Learn more about the film fest and other Juneteenth events at kalamazoomuseum.org. A partial listing is at the end of this news release. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to June 19, 1865, Juneteenth was established by African Americans and is observed annually in remembrance of emancipation.
The lineup:
DARIUS QUINN
Film: "CHITA"
Description: "CHITA" is a short piece exploring the detriments of obstacles and perceptions that hinder the advancement of Blacks and their portrayal in media.
Artist bio: Darius Quinn is an award-winning filmmaker from Kalamazoo focused particularly on the areas of writing, directing, and producing.
TANISHA LYNN PYRON
Film: "Black Pool of Genius Vol. 3"
Description: Not available
Artist bio: Tanisha Lynn Pyron ("Pretty Fire") is a classically trained actress, professional theatrical director, and co-founding member of Kalamazoo's Face Off Theatre Company. She is a virtuosic artist, creative photographer, spoken word poet, teacher, influencer, storyteller, and media entrepreneur currently working on publishing her first book of original poetry, "BLACK POOL OF GENIUS Volume I," and launching Tanisha Lynn Pyron Creative Services, LLC, as a media brand. The subversive Black girl artist considers herself to be a modern-day griot focusing on telling stories that redefine and re-appropriate "Black Americana," highlighting and finding the beauty in the contradictions, pain and pride within "our stories" and thus hoping to discover and reclaim the beauty within her own.
SAMARA WOOLFOLK
Mistress of ceremonies bio: Samara Woolfolk is a passionate Kalamazoo native who has graced the stages of Kalamazoo for years. As a creative, she works on whatever captures her attention but lately contributes her many talents as a performer, community organizer, and comedian. Her hobbies include creating community in digital spaces, supporting local small businesses, and TikTok dancing even though she's a millennial boomer now.
Below is a partial listing of local Juneteenth programming:
- June 17, 6-8 p.m. – Black History Bingo with Soul Food at the Black Arts and Cultural Center. Organized by the Society for History and Racial Equity.
- June 18, 12-4 p.m. – Annual meeting, honor Jeanne Baraka, performances, dancing, and more at Bronson Park. Organized by Rootead.
- June 18, 4-7 p.m. – Performances, Black-owned products, visual art, and more at The Space, 320 E. Michigan Ave. Organized by Soul Artistry LLC. Info on Facebook @soulartistryllc.
- June 18, 5-8 p.m. – Young Poets Community Poetry Slam and Cultural Playground games in Bronson Park in partnership with the Kalamazoo Public Library. Organized by the Black Arts & Cultural Center.
- June 19, 12-4 p.m. – Hosting DC quintet and DJ Boogie at Bell's Brewery Eccentric Café, with music starting at 2 p.m.
- June 19, 12-3 p.m. – Community read & queer picnic in the park of the Kalamazoo Nature Center discussing "The Deep" by Rivers Solomon. Sponsored by Radicle Branch of Rootead.
- June 19, 3:30 p.m. – Arcadia Festival Site performance: The Velvelettes with Orchestra Jammbo'laya, in partnership with Helen L Fox Gospel Music Center, Djembe Yaru, Suzuki Academy, and more. Sponsored by The Gilmore.
Media Contact
Bill McElhone, Kalamazoo Valley Museum Director 269.373.7990 or wgouldmcelh@kvcc.edu
SOURCE Kalamazoo Valley Community College