360NFT the first Black owned music NFT platform, powered by Trapchain, Inc., has collaborated with indie music artist Willie Taylor to drop his first NFT for his music project, “Wright My Wrongs.” Taylor first gained notoriety from MTV's “Making the Band 4,” when selected by Sean Combs for the band Day26. 360NFT’s November 26 launch and debut NFT release commemorates the band’s popularity and success. Three NFT's will drop at noon, for 24 hours, with NFT art by Israel Wilson.