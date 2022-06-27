Courtesy Black Rock Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Senegal announced today the 2022-2023 participants for the third year of its Artist-in-Residence program. Founded by renowned artist Kehinde Wiley in 2019, Black Rock Senegal seeks to support new artistic creation through collaborative exchange and to incite change in the global discourse about Africa. The third year of the program will run between July 2022 and March 2023 and will welcome sixteen artists from around the world.

The selected artists for Black Rock 2022-2023 are: 'Pemi Aguda (Nigeria, Writer), Gouled Ahmed (Ethiopia, Textile), Sophia Nahli Allison (USA, Film), Adrian L. Burrell (USA, Film), Panmela Castro (Brazil, Painter), Chinwe Chigbu (Nigeria, Photographer), Ayan Farah (Sweden, Mixed Media), Enam Gbewonyo (United Kingdom, Textile), Stephen Leo Hayes Jr. (USA, Sculptor), Amina Kadous (Egypt, Photographer), Mae-ling Lokko (Ghana, Mixed Media), Nasheeka Nedsreal (Germany, Performance Based), Nengi Omuku (Nigeria, Painter), Léonard Pongo (Belgium, Visual Artist), Khalif Tahir Thompson (USA, Painter), and Paul Verdell (USA, Painter).

This year's residents have been selected by an esteemed committee of creative professionals: Jeﬀrey Deitch, Curator and Gallerist; Aissa Dione, Textile  Designer; Reni Folawiyo, Entrepreneur; Cathia Lawson, Art Collector; Glenn Ligon, Artist; and Katherina Olschbaur, Artist and former Black Rock Senegal Resident.

