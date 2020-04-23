RESTON, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading education technology company for teaching, learning and student engagement, today announced that the U.S. federal government awarded the Software as a Service (SaaS) deployment of Blackboard Learn—the company's flagship learning management system (LMS)—FedRAMP Moderate. This authorization makes Blackboard one of the only commercial off-the-shelf SaaS providers authorized in AWS GovCloud (US) as an Educational LMS. This newest authorization follows on the heels of Blackboard Learn's FedRAMP Tailored (Li-SaaS) authorization awarded in 2018. The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), a longstanding Blackboard partner, has sponsored both FedRAMP authorizations.
Earlier this year, Blackboard also achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation recognizes that Blackboard possesses deep domain expertise in security and compliance and works with government customers to deliver mission-critical solutions seamlessly on AWS. Blackboard is the only LMS provider to receive this Government Competency.
"We're thrilled to receive FedRAMP Moderate authorization and the AWS Government Competency, as both underscore our commitment to ensuring federal and non-government clients are operating in a SaaS-based online learning environment that adheres to the most rigorous safety and security requirements," said Bryna Dash, Vice President of North America Government at Blackboard. "The certifications enhance our ability to support government agencies in their effort to accelerate cloud adoption and meet their unique missions, especially now, with the increased reliance on remote collaboration and learning due to COVID-19."
FedRAMP Moderate certifies that Blackboard has passed the federal risk management process defining standard security requirements for all Cloud Services Providers (CSPs). In addition to guaranteeing the highest levels of security, the certification offers clients across all sectors significant cost and time saving benefits. Blackboard received a Moderate-level authority to operate (ATO) at the NGA in September 2019. Since that time, and in parallel with the final phase of the FedRAMP PMO review process, Blackboard has also completed its assessment phase in pursuit of Impact Level 4.
Government agencies have relied on Blackboard Learn for more than a decade for its agile and seamless online teaching and learning experience. The solution enables agencies to effectively train, develop and engage their personnel. The SaaS deployment of the LMS is now eligible for use by all federal agencies that meet the requirements for Moderate and Impact Level 2.
For additional information on Blackboard solutions for government agencies, visit www.blackboard.com/gov.
