LOS ANGELES, Apr. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifestyle entrepreneur and billion-dollar brand builder, Blake Mallen announces his podcast tour to help people around the world 'shift the script' when it comes to career, lifestyle, and overall sense of well-being. Host of the fast-growing 'ALIVE by Design' podcast show launched last year, Mallen will also be featured as an invited guest on a wide range of popular podcasts in the business, health and wellness categories. Interviewed by high-profile experts, leaders and influencers, Mallen will share his perspectives and experience on conversation topics, including entrepreneurship, personal branding, healthy relationships, human optimization, overcoming advertising, and more.
- The Relationship Renegades radio show – Entrepreneurs and actors, Rachele Brooke Smith and Emilio Palafox interview Mallen about how to create healthy, fully alive relationships both with self and with each other
- The Launchpad Podcast with Jason Petrunik – Mallen shares his backstory of his TEDx Talk (1M+ views) and why he's on a mission to 'Shift the Script'
- The Alden Report – Mike Alden, a 3X Wall Street Journal and USA Today Bestselling Author, interviews Mallen about defining moments throughout his 20-year entrepreneurial career
- Hindsight Hacking – Top podcast coach, speaker and author, Ron Cool and Mallen dive into what it takes to make the "shift" as an entrepreneur and the importance of building a personal brand as entrepreneurs
- The Sigurd Vedal Show – Mallen chats with European business mogul and social media personality Sigurd Vedal about how to thrive as an entrepreneur globally
- The Brendan Burnes Show – High-performance strategist, keynote speaker and former Wall Street Executive, Brendan Burnes interviews Mallen about the importance of intentional living in challenging times
"Right now, the world is in a state of shift, and we are all trying to navigate whatever the 'next normal' will be. It's important to realize that as the world is moving around us, we will need to shift within it to maximize the opportunities of today," said Mallen. "Just because things may never be as they once were, it does not mean they cannot be better. It's why I am on a mission to help people build the beliefs and take the steps to move towards who they are 'meant to' be."
About Blake Mallen
Blake is a Billion-Dollar Brand Builder, Community Marketing Expert, TED Speaker, and the host of the popular 'ALIVE by Design' Podcast, with over two decades of experience turning ideas into iconic healthy lifestyle brands that have transformed millions of lives. Blake's TED Talk on how to 'shift the script' (1M+ views) is inspiring a movement to move toward your 'meant to' and make the shift from being alive, to feeling fully ALIVE. Learn more at blakemallen.com and connect at @blakemallen.
