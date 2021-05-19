LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Mallen's popular podcast series, 'ALIVE by Design' is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a special 'guest awards' episode to commemorate the line-up of high-profile industry experts, leaders, advisors and influencers featured on the weekly show within the past year. The anniversary episode also included fun facts, memorable takeaways as well as hits and highlights.
Mallen launched 'ALIVE by Design' early in the COVID-19 pandemic as a response to the growing anxiety, fear and self-doubt resulting from lockdowns to unexpected shifts in family life, jobs and lifestyles. Through an enlightening mix of live shows, conversations with impactful people, and inspired ideas, the show speaks directly to people who feel "stuck" in life, helping to wake them up to their full potential, develop a growth mindset, and create a path forward for a more fulfilling and meaningful life.
Some fast facts revealed on the show included: 81 episodes in total, 62 #WalkWithMe episodes, and 186 total miles walked by Mallen as he narrated the #WalkWithMe mini-series. Other notable facts included 13 guest interviews, and one birthday episode focused on '40 principles from Mallen's 40th birthday.'
Mallen also announced on the anniversary show the recipients of the first annual 'ALIVE by Design' awards who were noted guests on previous episodes:
- "Most Worthy of a Super Hero Cape" award – Rachele Brooke Smith
- "Most Scandalous Episode Title" award – Dr. Robert Glover
- "The Best Breakthrough Story" award – Jeremey Jackson
- "The Most Likely to Make You Smile" award – Eliyahu Jian
- "The Most Nostalgic" award – Ridgely Goldsborough
- "The Most Timely" award – Nick Sarnicola
- "The Highest IQ" award – Josh Trent
- "The Most Transformational" award – Dolvett Quince
- "The Most Powerful Quote" award – Brian Underwood
- "The No Excuses" award – Sebastian Terry
- "The Most Inspirational Career Shift" award – Brendan Burns
With 5 out of 5 stars on Apple Podcast, the 'ALIVE by Design' show gained fast popularity in Europe and the U.S. in its first year, hitting early the top of trending podcasts, including #4 in Apple Podcasts – Italy for Entrepreneurship category and Top 50 in the U.S. Entrepreneurship category.
Mallen announced that in addition to Apple Podcast, Spotify, and Google Podcast, the 'Alive by Design' show is now available on Audible and Amazon Music. He also gave listeners insight into his new mini-series, 'Shift Strategy,' launching soon with simple shifts to create the life you were always 'meant to' live.
Listen to the full 1-year anniversary episode.
For information about the show, visit alivebydesign.com and subscribe at alivebydesign.com/subscribe.
About Blake Mallen
Blake is a Billion-Dollar Brand Builder, Community Marketing Expert, TED Speaker, and the host of the popular 'ALIVE by Design' Podcast, with over two decades of experience turning ideas into iconic healthy lifestyle brands that have transformed millions of lives. Blake's TED Talk on how to 'shift the script' (1M+ views) is inspiring a movement to move toward your 'meant to' and make the shift from being alive, to feeling fully ALIVE. Learn more at blakemallen.com and connect at @blakemallen.
Media Contact
Blake Mallen Press Team, BAM Ventures, 310-310-2226, press@blakemallen.com
SOURCE Blake Mallen