Bleach: Brave Souls, has reached a total of 55 million downloads* worldwide. Starting on Sunday, February 28, the 55 Million Downloads Celebration will kick off in-game in commemoration of this milestone. The celebration will include a login bonus, special orders, and more campaigns where players can receive amazing rewards. Also, for the first time players can celebrate the lunar year with new in-game campaigns as part of the Chinese New Year Campaign starting today, Wednesday, February 10.