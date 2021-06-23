BlockFilm Inc., a new producer-driven, Canadian-based platform incorporated in 2019, is changing the game by enabling content producers and accredited investors to collaborate directly on passion projects and bring great stories to life through TokenFunder, a secure and vetted platform that makes film financing simpler, more secure and less costly overall. BlockFilm is designed to support an immense need among producers to access new sources of financing. (CNW Group/BlockFilm Inc.)