LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead actress Crystal J. Huang has appeared in numerous award winning plays and films. Ms Huang had a starring role in the award winning drama play production of the acclaimed Chinese American film "The Joy-Luck Club."

Unchaseable also stars Damian Chapa who starred in a lead role as iconic character "Miklo Velka" in Taylor Hackford's "Blood in Blood Out" and starring along with Kylie Minogue as Ken in "Street Fighter". Chapa also Directed and stared as iconic Marlon Brando in a biopic of the late actor in "Brando Unauthorized".

Stacy Keach who recently was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame joins the cast of Unchaseable. The film shall expose the beauty and intensity of ballroom dancing in depth for the first time on an International scale through the art of film.

World renowned ballroom dancing partners Andrea Faraci and Iveta Pauryte are attached to the project as well.

The couple has represented USA in the International Standard Ballroom style.

The film will be released in early 2022.

Lisa Marie O'Brien

Publicist O'Brien PR

00447460019888

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-in-blood-out-star-damian-chapa-to-direct-unchaseable-staring-chinese-american-star-crystal-j-huang-and-golden-globe-winner-stacy-keach-in-a-thriller-involving-murder-and-betrayal-in-a-lgbt-ballroom-dancing-story-that-foc-301274733.html

SOURCE Damian Chapa

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.