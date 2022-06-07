An OpenStack contributor and user since the Essex release, Bloomberg has steadily increased investments in community and code, launching new products atop OpenStack that support developer innovation
BERLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OPENINFRA SUMMIT — The Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation) announced today that Bloomberg has joined the organization as a Gold Member. The global finance, media and technology company has been an active contributor to and user of OpenStack, an open source project hosted by the OpenInfra Foundation, since 2013.
Since then, Bloomberg—which uses the power of technology to connect the world's decision makers with accurate information about the financial markets in order to help them make faster, smarter business and investment decisions—has run a number of production-quality OpenStack clusters. These clusters support various workloads, including web, machine learning, software development, databases and more. Its engineers have also been deeply involved with the OpenStack Operators group, including hosting some mid-cycle meetups.
For example, OpenStack powers Bloomberg Cloud Compute (BCC), the company's private virtual computing and cloud-based storage platform, which is specifically designed to be optimized for high performance and flexible capacity scaling. As one of the largest compute platforms in Bloomberg's data centers, BCC is the foundation for internal products used by the company's nearly 7,000 software engineers around the globe. These include Bloomberg Platform as a Service (BPaaS)—a container deployment platform built on top of Kubernetes—and the company's "Fully Managed" x86 environment.
"Thanks to OpenStack, our BCC platform alleviates many time-consuming tasks by providing Bloomberg's engineers with tools to help them build, configure and maintain the computing and storage resources required by their applications," explains Dmitry Margolin, manager of compute engineering. "With Bloomberg Cloud Compute, most of our engineering teams have been able to adopt virtual machines, a step that has provided improved utilization, stability and operational flexibility as they develop and maintain our applications."
The Open Source Program Office (OSPO) in Bloomberg's Office of the CTO is dedicated to creating policies, efficiencies, awareness and bridges to make it easier for Bloomberg engineers to use and contribute to open source projects such as OpenStack. Fundamental to Bloomberg's infrastructure and applications, open source software has enabled Bloomberg to develop and evolve the complex technology at scale required to handle and deliver approximately 300 billion pieces of real-time market data to clients each day. As a Gold Member of the OpenInfra Foundation, Bloomberg stands behind its pledge as an "open source first" company to produce, publish and support open source software as both end-users and contributors.
"As members of the OpenStack community, we know the work we do not only benefits Bloomberg, but also people and organizations around the world that are consuming OpenStack," said Alyssa Wright of Bloomberg's OSPO. "This technology has been a foundational component of our digital innovation in recent years, so joining the OpenInfra Foundation as a Gold Member is another logical step we could take to contribute to and engage with the community at large."
"Bloomberg is a shining example of a company that is committed to open source in word and deed," said Mark Collier, COO of the OpenInfra Foundation. "An avid user and contributor to OpenStack, Bloomberg continues to expand its OpenStack footprint and share with the world its expertise, as they are doing here at the OpenInfra Summit this week. We applaud Bloomberg for its 'open source first' commitment, its contributions to the OpenInfra community and its philanthropic and technological contributions to the world. We couldn't be happier to welcome Bloomberg as a Gold Member."
Platinum Members of the OpenInfra Foundation include Ant Group, Ericsson, Facebook, FiberHome, Huawei, Microsoft, Red Hat, Tencent Cloud and Wind River. Gold Members of the OpenInfra Foundation now include 99Cloud Inc., Bloomberg, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Cisco, Cleura, Deutsche Telekom, EasyStack, Intel, Jinan Inspur Data Technology Co. LTD, Mirantis, NEC, New H3C Technologies Co., Limited, Nipa Cloud, Troila Technology, Ubuntu, Vexxhost and ZTE Corporation.
Bloomberg at OpenInfra Summit Berlin
During Day One Keynotes today, Alyssa Wright and Dmitry Margolin of Bloomberg will discuss the company's open source strategy and why it is "OpenStack First." On Thursday, June 9, Bloomberg's Tyler Stachecki will present a session titled "Honey, I Blew Up the Cloud," in which he will describe how Bloomberg engineers have rapidly scaled the company's OpenStack private cloud from inception to a massive footprint, as well as share lessons learned along the way.
About the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation)
The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and data center clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement: http://www.openinfra.dev
