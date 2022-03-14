JUPITER, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, March 19th at 8:00 PM ET on Bloomberg. Check local listings for more information.
Exploring the plastic pollution crisis, viewers will learn why Makamer, Inc. (Makamer) is dedicated to reducing the crisis of plastic pollution through sustainability engineering. Audiences will discover how, through innovative sustainability engineering, Makamer is creating a platform and multiple formulations of bio-source resins that are both biodegradable and ocean degradable.
With a look at developments in labor market technology, Advancements will educate about some of the challenges surrounding an equitable distribution of benefits. Viewers will discover how Goodwrx uses technology to create value for workers, businesses, the labor movement, and communities, and will also see how partnering with like-minded organizations is reimagining future work through a labor-centric shift-based model.
From offshore construction to an array of issues taking place throughout the maritime, defense, and emergency response industries, learn how innovations in marine equipment are delivering superior solutions to many challenging problems across several industries. Hearing from experts in the field, Subsalve will teach viewers how performance inflatables are contributing to solutions in multiple applications.
Finally, the show will focus on how technology is being used to create real-time digital immersive experiences. Exploring FansXR INC's (FXR) award-winning augmented reality, virtual reality, and 360 dome experiences, the segment will teach viewers how the technology integrates actual footage and manipulated imagery to create realistic looking environments for context and provides live fan-controlled broadcast views for entertainment, gamification, and more.
"From innovations in sustainability to the latest developments in technology, we look forward to sharing this information with the public," said Sarah McBrayer, Creative Director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.
###
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call (866) 496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements