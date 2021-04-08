BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BLR's award-winning news platform HR Daily Advisor is holding its annual HR Comply Conference virtually this year. Taking place April 28–29, 2021, this event is packed with critical updates HR professionals need to overcome new and complex compliance challenges that have arisen since the coronavirus pandemic.
The agenda features eight interactive sessions, covering COVID-19 vaccine mandates, new FMLA and FLSA law updates, paperless recordkeeping, and more.
"2020 was a challenging year, and we anticipate even more challenges for HR professionals in the years ahead as employees return to work and new regulations are passed to protect them. This affordable and informative event will help HR pros keep their organization compliant in 2021 and beyond," says Melissa Morse, Events Director for HR Daily Advisor. "Conference participants can also earn valuable continuing education and re-certification credits for their own professional development."
HR professionals will also have the opportunity to ask questions from the panel of presenters during daily live Q&A sessions. Speakers include attorneys Jennifer Kogos (Jones Walker LLP); Joseph Lazzarotti (Jackson Lewis P.C.); Ryan Nell (Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin); Lauren Russell (Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP); Maggie Spell (Jones Walker LLP); Jonathan Sterling (Carlton Fields); and Jo Ellen Whitney (Davis Brown).
Registration for the 2021 HR Comply Virtual Conference is available via the BLR® store at https://store.blr.com/hr-comply.
About the HR Daily Advisor
The HR Daily Advisor proudly serves more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies and has over 240,000 subscribers, including employers and HR professionals. The HR Daily Advisor offers free webcasts, articles, and reports on key workplace issues, including benefits and compensation, compliance, diversity and inclusion (D&I), HR management, learning and development (L&D), legal updates, recruiting, talent, technology, and more. A subscriber is delivered a free new issue every business day right in his or her e-mail in-box, with 24/7 access to all of the content in an online archive at https://hrdailyadvisor.blr.com.
About BLR
Business and Learning Resources (BLR) is an industry-leading knowledge provider in the human capital management; environment, health, and safety; L&D; and legal markets. With over 43 years of experience, BLR provides publications, workflow platforms and tools, over 600 eLearning courses, instructor-led training, and additional solutions to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize efficiencies for business workflows, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. That's why the nation's top companies and over 30,000 businesses rely on BLR for the most comprehensive and reliable state-specific and federal legal guidance, education, and learning opportunities to respond quickly in today's continuously evolving business environment. Visit https://www.blr.com/.
