BURBANK, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blu Digital Group, Inc. (BDG), a digital media software and services company, announced today that it has extended its multi-million-dollar Series 'A' Round of funding through an investment from The Gelman Brothers Family Investment Office (GBFIO).
Blu Digital Group's Series A round was led in late 2020 by C. Richard "Dick" Kramlich, Co-Founder of New Enterprise Associates (NEA). The additional investment from GBFIO will support further development of BDG's cloud software, BluConductor™ which provides workflow and automation support for film/tv content distribution within the rapidly expanding streaming industry.
"We are delighted to welcome The Gelman Brothers Family Investment Office to our growing team of investors," said Paulette E. Pantoja, CEO, Blu Digital Group, "Blu has been transformed in so many ways over the last eighteen months. We have been ideally placed to help drive the global growth of streaming content. It's also given us the opportunity to add a highly talented roster of investors that share our vision. The investment from GBFIO will be used for strategic initiatives such as further extending our class-leading content localization capabilities."
"Blu is not just perfectly aligned with our investment criteria, it's also a standout company with the type of technology and services that we love," added Alex Gelman, managing partner at Gelman Brothers Family Investment Office. "Our focus as investors is on opportunities based around innovation, technology and solving real customer pain points. Blu checks all these boxes, and adds a real market leadership role in a fast-growing industry. Having Paulette at the helm also makes us confident that Blu is well-placed to play an ever-more influential role in media and entertainment."
Adding additional funding through this A round extension will enable Blu to accelerate software development growth, add additional services, and continue to raise it's prominence within the entertainment, content, and media industries.
About Blu Digital Group:
Based in Burbank, California, Blu Digital Group, Inc. provides transformative digital supply chain services and software to the media and entertainment industry. The company offers cloud-based solutions focused on automated content servicing and preparation, and order management to video streaming platforms. These solutions include qualifying Film/TV content, and optimizing digital delivery of content through its proprietary software to enable content rights holders to reach new audiences and generate additional revenue streams.
About Gelman Brothers Family Investment Office:
Based in Los Angeles, CA, Gelman Brothers Family Investment Office (GBFIO) is an investment firm operating in the micro-cap private equity space. The office makes investments in profitable, growing, small businesses. GBFIO partners with entrepreneurs to help them deliver their visions to the world.
