COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blubrry Podcasting will be implementing Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery, a new feature for creators available this fall. Delegated Delivery will allow creators to submit, manage and distribute free and premium podcasts through third-party providers, such as Blubrry.
This new, free feature, available to all creators, will make it much easier for podcasters using Blubrry podcast hosting to submit new shows and episodes to Apple's directory. All creators will be able to use Delegated Delivery for free episodes and shows. A membership to the Apple Podcasters Program is required for premium content and all existing members will automatically gain access.
"Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery will surely simplify the getting-started process for new podcasters or those launching a new show. This will help those who might be overwhelmed when setting up a show. This will also drive interest in premium content offerings as well," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry Podcasting. "We look forward to streamlining podcast distribution and monetization for Blubrry's creators."
Once released, all Blubrry hosting customers will find the new, optimized destination within Blubrry's Podcaster Dashboard. It will be available to all shows. Shows already listed in the Apple Podcasts directory publishing free content can continue to do so without Delegated Delivery. All creators will continue to use Apple Podcasts Connect for free to accomplish some tasks, such as creating free channels.
Podcasters that have authorized Blubrry to deliver free and premium content can release WAV, FLAC, and MP3 files. Content examples include bonus and exclusive, trailers, ad-free and early access. Blubrry's free technical support team will be available to assist with submissions and any questions that arise with Delegated Delivery.
Additional information and resources for creators will be available before launch in fall 2022. Read here and here to learn more about Blubrry's implementation and read here for more details on Apple's Delegated Delivery feature.
