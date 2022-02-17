COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blubrry has introduced a new podcast statistics user interface that provides all of the detailed data podcasters had before, plus two new data points provided to Blubrry Advanced Hosting customers. New features include Listener Retention and Impactful Plays over a show's lifetime, down to individual episodes.
Impactful Plays is a metric that allows advanced hosting creators to determine how meaningful their content comes across to their audience. It provides a clear picture of how many people are listening to a notable length of their episode. This evolutionary metric is a first in the podcasting space.
The Retention Graph is a metric that provides an at-a-glance breakdown of completed plays and partial plays of media. Use this data to gain insight into how long your audience listens.
These features are the first of many upcoming updates to Blubrry's podcast statistics that enhance the user experience via improved graphs, charts and tables, providing an easy-to-understand audience growth trajectory. Geolocations from global to metro areas and app/device breakdown give Blubrry podcasters unparalleled insights to grow their shows.
As the most extensive statistic update in the company's history, Blubrry is focused on enhancing the podcaster's interface while providing leading-edge insights on podcast listenership. Presenting trusted podcast statistics for over 15 years for tens of thousands of podcasters, Blubrry is no stranger to taking the first step toward innovation.
"Podcasters are focused on show growth, and so are we. Providing the statistical information that we collect on their podcast in a much simpler format will allow creators to track audience growth better and make changes to support that growth," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry. "With a wealth of information, it was crucial to find a better way to display and share it with our users, who rely on us for an accurate representation of their podcast."
A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private internal podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.
