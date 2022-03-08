COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blubrry has improved its podcast audience survey questions and moved the results to its new audience statistics section on the podcaster dashboard. The listener survey is available to all Blubrry podcasters and is used to gather demographic information about a podcast's listeners. Often a missing data set for podcast creators, Blubrry's surveys are meant for hosts to regularly ask their audience for this feedback.
Podcast audience growth can be achieved by correctly utilizing listener data. In its push for making audience growth easier, Blubrry has updated the survey questionnaire and how the results are displayed to the podcaster – now within the new audience section of the podcast statistics in the dashboard.
Podcasters can find the survey link in the audience section of the podcaster statistics dashboard and easily share it with their followers. The quick, 12-question survey includes information on age, listening habits; show likes and dislikes; and the ability to leave a private or public (social media) comment about the show.
The updated survey is available now, with results available via CSV export. A graphical summary of the listener survey results will be within the audience tab of the podcast statistics section in the coming weeks. Podcasters can use this – along with podcast stats data – to accurately represent their show to advertisers.
"We are 100% focused on providing helpful information to podcast hosts to help grow their show with digestible data that allows them to get insights combined into one location," explained RawVoice/Blubrry CEO Todd Cochrane. "We have an aggressive development plan to build upon what we have already released."
To learn more about Blubrry's audience survey and statistics, read here.
About Us: A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private internal podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.
Media Contact
Todd Cochrane, Blubrry Podcasting, 8087414923, todd@blubrry.com
SOURCE Blubrry Podcasting