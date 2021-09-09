COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Blubrry Podcasting publishing interface is now easier than ever to navigate with the release of a new user dashboard and enhanced management tools for podcasters. Blubrry's Podcast Dashboard has undergone a complete transformation for easier content creation and episode promotion.
Podcasters are now able to create and manage their episodes and website directly from the dashboard. With access to their latest episodes and statistics, users can keep track of trends while managing their shows. Marketing tools to grow and promote shows from Headliner and Audioburst, which are integrated into episode sharing options, are more accessible than ever before.
New users or those adding a new show to their account will be led through a simplified and easy-to-use onboarding experience that focuses on getting them to the finish line: creating their first episode.
"We've created a new user experience that will allow new and existing Blubrry customers to easily navigate our platform," said Todd Cochrane, CEO. "Focus is directed toward seamless management and publishing, followed by show promotion for audience growth. We look forward to seeing an overall improved experience for all of our podcasters."
Billing and managing account information are also more straightforward, ensuring customers can effortlessly update their plan; an essential feature for those with unexpected episodes or circumstances.
About Us: Blubrry Podcasting provides professional tools and services for the podcast industry, serving more than 100,000 podcasters. Founded in 2005, creators can distribute via Apple, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, TuneIn and more. Blubrry provides hosting, IAB podcast certified statistics, private internal podcasting, monetization opportunities, managed WordPress hosting, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. Contact us.
