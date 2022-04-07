Visual data represents podcast audience demographics
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of Blubry's continuous effort to provide user-friendly podcasting tools and services, it has released new, visual, audience survey results to reflect its updated audience survey questions and responses. Any podcaster can share Blubrry's short listener survey to their overall audience for direct feedback and demographic data.
In this industry, personalized and demographic data is widely used for podcast monetizing, marketing efforts and fostering a stronger core listenership. All data received is put into various charts and graphs that make it easy to understand and interpret the results.
Podcasters can share their survey link anywhere to their audience to receive direct feedback. Also, included in the survey is a comment section that allows the podcast host to publicly share their comment on Twitter if the surveyee approves that option.
The results are part of a broad scale shift in Blubrry's user interface; taking raw data and releasing it in a more useful way. "Giving our podcasters a visual representation of the data we've been collecting, in a way that they can quickly comprehend and use to make informed decisions about their content, is our main goal," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry.
Blubrry podcast hosting customers receive the most benefits from the audience survey results: They will be able to compare and see the connections with their advanced podcast statistics, specifically the Impactful Play data and Retention graph. Any Blubrry user is able to use the audience survey, however standard stats users receive the visual results and free stats users receive CSV data.
To learn more about Blubrry's audience surveys and the new results section, read here.
About Us: A trusted distributor for podcasters around the world, Blubrry offers tools and services, including hosting, IAB podcast statistics, private internal podcasting, WordPress hosting, monetization, and the number one podcasting plugin for WordPress. This podcast pioneer provides the optimal podcasting experience so creators can Publish. Analyze. Grow. Contact Blubrry.
