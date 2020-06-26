AMARILLO, Texas, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the conclusion of Veritas, a suspense novel by author Charles D'Amico that follows investigator Neil Baggio as he tracks his mentor-turned-famed killer Frank Cappelano from Detroit to Washington D.C., Blue Handle Publishing, LLC is releasing the second installment of the Neil Baggio series, entitled Ave Maria. Now available, Ave Maria follows Baggio back to his high school alma mater, St. Mary's, to investigate the murder of a student, and why it's being covered up by the Catholic Church. Ave Maria will be available as an audiobook, in paperback, and in Kindle Unlimited from $19.95, $12.99, and $3.99 respectively on Amazon.com. Readers can also purchase an autographed copy of the book directly from Blue Handle Publishing for $15.99.
What looks to be a suicide will have Baggio chasing down the Church, causing scene after scene, and flying to Europe to chase one last lead that will live up to the Baggio name. Baggio can't find the connection or the trail. All he knows is that they are sweeping up the tracks. But why? The truth is there. Will Baggio find it before it is hidden away for good?
"Similar to Veritas, Ave Maria brings thrilling storytelling and edge-of-your-seat suspense from the first page all the way through to the end," said D'Amico. "Whether you're a fan of the first book or brand new to the Neil Baggio series, Ave Maria will take you on a gripping ride that will make the book hard to put down."
Blue Handle Publishing will also release two more installments in the Neil Baggio series over the next few months. The third installment, Colloquium, is scheduled to come out on August 1st. Requiem, the fourth of the series, is set to release on September 1st. Additionally, there will be two spin-off stories from the Neil Baggio universe. One is entitled Frank's Journal — Volume 1, set to release on October 6th, which will tell the story of Veritas from the perspective of the killer. And the other, entitled Fille Perdue, set to part of The Marie Perdita Suspense Series, has a release date of December 10th.
Author bio: Currently residing in Amarillo, TX, Charles D'Amico is a husband, father, writer, and business owner. Having grown up in the Metro Detroit area, D'Amico acknowledges much of his success to his upbringing and schooling at St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake. He graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in Criminology and Psychology. D'Amico is currently writing more novels with his editor, as well as working on publishing other great authors through his company, Blue Handle Publishing.
In addition to the Neil Baggio series and the spin-off stories from it, Blue Handle Publishing is also currently working with Amazon best-selling author Andrew Brandt. Blue Handle Publishing is set to publish Brandt's highly-anticipated upcoming thriller, The Unwinding Cable Car, on November 17th.
About Blue Handle Publishing
Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded to build the Panhandle's presence in the literary world. The company follows this by exclusively working with authors local to the West Texas area. For more information on Blue Handle Publishing, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com.
Media Contact
Charles D'Amico
242137@email4pr.com
(806) 502-0522