BOONE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blue Ridge Mountain Club (BRMC), a private, master-planned mountain community spanning over 6,000 acres between Blowing Rock and Boone, N.C., has collaborated with real estate technology company Alosant to launch a branded, lifestyle app for its residents.
The branded, native app will enhance and streamline communication between the growing community and its residents. It also provides an all-in-one resource for them to connect with lifestyle programming, amenities, and view the community clubs and gatherings directly from their smartphones.
Utilizing the custom, in-app reservation system developed exclusively by Alosant, Blue Ridge Mountain Club residents can quickly and easily browse calendars and RSVP for dining, special events, fitness classes and wellness offerings, and recreational activities at one of the many premier amenities — Lookout Grill, Jasper House, Ascent Wellness & Fitness, Watson Gap Park & Pavilion, Chetola Sporting Club, and our expansive, 50-mile UTV/Hiking Trail Network.
Residents will receive immediate updates and access to the top-tier amenities that make Blue Ridge Mountain Club a unique and inspiring place to live. The community offers a wealth of outdoor activities and attractions, such as guided hikes through pristine, tree-lined trails, fishing in pure mountain streams, swimming in tucked-away mountain pools, and riding ATV/UTVs over rolling hills. Additionally, families enjoy a range of premier amenities at the Watson Gap Village community club, which is frequented for seasonal parties, outdoor events, live music, vintner's dinners, food trailers, and more.
"With the new Blue Ridge Mountain Club app, residents will be able to take advantage of all that our community offers with the help of a convenient resource already in hand – their smartphone," said Nick Presnell, BRMC Sales & Marketing Manager. "We strive to ensure our residents enjoy a life well-lived, complemented by adventure and convenience. Our new app is now an integral part of this effort."
Based in Bozeman, Mont., Alosant powers branded mobile apps for more than 50 of the most innovative and fastest-growing communities across the nation.
"We are thrilled to launch the BRMC app and expect it will be well received and highly regarded by the active and engaged community," said April LaMon, CEO and Co-Founder of Alosant. "We look forward to supporting the Club's growth and consistently delivering an unmatched, enjoyable user experience."
The new app will use behavioral personalization technology to tailor each user's experience to their own preferences, so each resident will get a unique experience while also enjoying a connection with the wider community. The app is now available to download via the Apple App Store or Google Play today. Search for "BRMC Life" to find the app from Alosant.
About Blue Ridge Mountain Club
Located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway on 6,000+ acres between the charming mountain town of Blowing Rock and the bustling college town of Boone, home to Appalachian State University—BRMC presents owners with 50-mile views in every direction, and a wealth of outdoor activities and attractions. There are more than 330 owners at Blue Ridge Mountain Club, which features approximately 160 completed homes with another 64 under construction, and an additional 50 homes expected to be completed annually. Priced from the $800,000s, the community offers move-in ready homes, new semi-custom builds, and one-of-a-kind custom homes.
About Alosant
Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant developed and powers the Alosant ResX™ operating system (aOS), a purpose-built software solution that connects people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," Alosant ResX starts with a branded native app, which is designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. Alosant ResX is now implemented in over 50 of the country's most innovative and fastest growing communities, including master-planned, single-family, multi-family, mixed-use, age-restricted, and member club. Alosant was founded in 2017 by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson.
