CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecrew, the staffing technology platform connecting job seekers with W-2 protected hourly work, today released new survey results which indicate hourly workers are bearing the brunt of unemployment and uncertainty in the face of the COVID-19-fueled recession. The survey found hourly workers are filing for unemployment in greater numbers, face challenges in accessing government assistance, and are more concerned about their ability to make ends meet as compared to salaried workers. Safety is also top of mind with more than a third of the hourly workers surveyed worried about being exposed to COVID-19 while on the job. The survey of 1,650 Americans was conducted this month.
According to the data, 42% of hourly workers have already filed or plan to file for unemployment benefits, compared to just 17% of salaried workers. Over half (57%) are concerned they won't be able to find a new job if they have lost or may lose their job. Seventy-eight percent are worried they won't be able to make ends meet during the pandemic, likely due to the fact that nearly half of hourly workers (47%) have less than $1,000 in savings.
The report also reveals hourly worker confusion over the CARES Act which provides workers who have been laid off or have reduced hours with extended unemployment benefits including an additional $600 a week. Nearly half (47%) say they are aware of the CARES Act but don't know if they qualify or have no idea what it is. Further, 46% fear that overloaded government systems will prevent them from accessing unemployment benefits or other government assistance.
Among those still working, safety on the job is another concern: 51% report their employers are not offering any additional relief or benefits amid the pandemic. The majority (54%) are worried about being exposed to COVID-19, and 18% are considering quitting their job due to it.
"This survey puts actual numbers to stories we hear and see every day, and underscores the painful reality for millions of hourly and shift workers who are performing essential tasks -- like stocking shelves, delivering groceries, and making sure factories and warehouses can transport products to millions of consumers sheltering at home," said Gino Rooney, Bluecrew co-founder and CTO. "These workers need better access to health and financial assistance, as well as protections and workplace policies that put safety first. At Bluecrew, we're committed to doing our part to support and protect hourly workers through these unprecedented times -- we recently rolled out extended sick leave for those Crew Members impacted by COVID-19 along with telemedicine options."
Additional highlights among the respondents collectively include:
- More than a third (38%) believe it will take the job market 11 months or longer to recover once the immediate danger of COVID-19 passes.
- The majority (70%) are worried about making ends meet during the pandemic and 40% have less than $1,000 in savings.
- Americans are most anxious about health and safety amid COVID-19 followed closely by how they're going to pay for basic living expenses and a slow recovery that makes it difficult to get hired or keep a job.
- Nearly a third (30%) have had to file or plan to file for unemployment and 40% are concerned they won't be able to access unemployment or government assistance due to technical glitches or confusing processes.
Survey Methodology
The survey was conducted via SurveyMonkey between April 17-18, 2020 among a national sample of 1,651 American adults ages 18 and older. In addition to looking at the overall sentiment, the survey was categorized into those who identified as hourly workers (36%), salaried workers (33%), and gig workers (5%).
