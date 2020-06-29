LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blued - a world-leading LGBTQ+ community app with more than 49 million users - held its first-ever global online pride event #StayProud: A Virtual Pride Experience on June 28th, inviting users around the world to unite and celebrate the diversity of the community.
Partnering with Todrick Hall, the red-hot, multitalented American singer, actor, LGBTQ+ advocate and "Quarantine Queen", the 2-hour program featured performances and discussions enjoyed by worldwide users tuning in from over 30 countries.
From makeup tutorials to drag shows, and workout demonstrations to users celebrating Pride with parents, more than 20 speakers and performers representing 9 countries including Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Japan and the US—to just name a few in Blued's ever-growing global user base, collectively highlighted the event's four "pillars" - Stay True, Stay Bold, Stay Strong, and Stay Fabulous.
"Blued is thrilled to be holding our first ever virtual pride event. Despite COVID-19, our celebration of Pride for the LGBTQ+ community continues to rock on, but it wouldn't be possible without the extremely brave, creative, and joyful users of our app," said Baoli Ma, founder and CEO of Blued's parent company BlueCity.
LGBTQ+ icon Todrick Hall brings glamor and uplifting message to the show
Todrick Hall, the "Quarantine Queen" who is also known for his appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race and The Greatest Dancer, treated Blued users to a set that was both touching and fierce, performing tracks like Blue and Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels, as well as the soulful Apple Pie. At the same time, Todrick delivered a message of love, hope and bravery in spite of the difficulties currently facing the LGBTQ+ community and the wider world.
"This is one of the most creative Prides I've ever seen, and definitely one that will be unforgettable. Staying strong is a difficult thing to do right now, it can mean fighting back the urge to fight people on the things you disagree with. It takes strength to be calm, to listen and be considerate, to be patient, kind and understanding," explained Todrick.
"Like Blued, I want every single person to feel empowered to be their truest, best selves. Celebrating diversity today is so vitally important to ensuring an even brighter future tomorrow. Now more than ever, we need to use our voices to lift each other up and move the world forward. I'm truly honored to be part of Blued's #StayProud virtual Pride."
All event profits will support LGBTQ+ people experiencing food insecurity
All proceeds from the show will go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Pride Pantry, which, in partnership with local food distributors, provides groceries to the city's most at-risk LGBTQ+ residents.
"Due to the COVID-19 crisis, many of our clients and community members are experiencing food insecurity which is why the Center created Pride Pantry. Thanks to partners like Blued, our Pride Pantry can remain open and continue to help nourish LGBTQ people with food and compassion," said Los Angeles LGBT Center's Director of Culinary Training and Operations Nick Panepinto.
Blued boasts a massive following in a number of countries including China, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand and Vietnam – and a growing footprint in the US. More than just a dating app, Blued integrates fun, interactive livestreaming services and customizable social newsfeeds, plus free video and voice calls to other users around the world.
The #StayProud event is a promising sign of things to come for the app's growing global user base: a positive space for self-expression, an exciting social media experience, global connectivity, and a whole range of services to better meet the needs of the underserved LGBTQ+ community across the world.
You can watch the recording of the full event here on YouTube.
About BlueCity
BlueCity is a world's leading online LGBTQ platform, providing a full suite of services aimed at empowering the LGBTQ community in every aspect of their daily lives. As a central hub of BlueCity's services and platforms, the Blued mobile app allows our users to connect with each other, express themselves, and access professional health related services and family planning consulting services at their fingertips. Blued has connected 49 million registered users worldwide and has a leading foothold in many markets.