SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems is pleased to announce that a video tour of its Sunnyvale, CA headquarters facility is now available. The brief video highlights BMI's focus on security, technological and project-based innovation, and its ability to ingest large projects because of its scalability and adaptability.
Security is an ever-increasing concern for data conversion projects and records management stakeholders, and the video highlights many of the aspects that keep BMI ahead of the curve in both physical and network security. With one of its hosted data centers within headquarters, physical and network security is imperative.
The headquarters facility houses all microfilm, microfiche, and aperture card scanning operations as well as a part of BMI's paper conversion projects. The software development and project management team are also based out of the Sunnyvale location, allowing BMI to continually improve and refine its method of operations and how it executes projects.
Jim Modrall, Vice President of Operations and Technical Services, as well as BMI's Security Officer, states: "Data security is top of mind for all of our clients, and it's also top of mind for us. We're constantly analyzing and improving our security posture to protect all the data we receive, handle, store, and transmit, while at the same time pushing for innovation in how we run our projects to give a successful experience and result to our clients."
About BMI
BMI Imaging Systems (originally Bay Microfilm Incorporated) incorporated in 1958 as a microfilm service bureau, working with County Recorders to archive land records on microfilm. In the early 1960s, services were expanded to include preservation microfilming of the rare books and manuscripts of leading California Universities. A Library Microfilms Division was also established, working with over 200 newspaper publishers to preserve California local history for libraries and archivists. A reputation for service, precision, and reliability led to steady expansion of BMI's government, education, and commercial clients over the next two decades. By the early 1990's, the records management industry had entered the digital age and BMI was at the forefront of this evolution. Clients were meeting their electronic document management needs by having BMI digitize their records, with BMI installing and supporting on-site document management software solutions.
Today, BMI's production capability includes two imaging facilities with a staff of more than 60 technicians. With a focus on quality, accuracy, security, and innovation, BMI provides custom solutions that fit the unique requirements of each of its customers. In addition to providing document/microform imaging and indexing services of the highest standard, BMI offers public tenant, private tenant, and CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services)-compliant community cloud hosting services, enabling secure access to client data via the Web. BMI also provides systems integration services, implementing turnkey document capture, management, and workflow solutions. BMI employs an in-house software development staff, a project management customer support staff, along with IT professionals that support internal and Web hosting operations.
