Located in the former Tulsa Paper Factory in the Tulsa Arts District, the Bob Dylan Center’s two-story façade features a mural of a 1966 photograph of Dylan, taken by renowned photographer Jerry Schatzberg. Housing permanent, temporary and traveling exhibitions, as well as the Bob Dylan Archive©, the Center will be a dynamic, multifaceted venue readily accessible by artists, historians, musicologists, and the general public seeking a deeper comprehension of Dylan’s work. Rendering: Ryan Botts