Bob Marley: Legacy Documentary Series Continues With Episode Five - 'Punky Reggae Party' - Out Today

BOB MARLEY DOCUMENTARY 'MARLEY' TO START SCREENING VIRTUALLY AND IN SELECT THEATERS WORLDWIDE FROM JULY 31 LEGEND PICTURE DISC OUT NOW MARLEY FAMILY 'REIMAGINES' BOB MARLEY'S 'ONE LOVE' IN SUPPORT OF UNICEF