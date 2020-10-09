VINYL HALF-SPEED MASTERS SERIES AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 20 COMPLETE ISLAND RECORDINGS CD BOX SET AVAILABLE DECEMBER 4 BOB MARLEY: 'PORTRAIT OF THE LEGEND,' CURATED BY ZIGGY MARLEY, PUBLISHED BY RIZZOLI, OUT NOW CEDELLA MARLEY RELEASES NEW BOOK, 'REDEMPTION: REFLECTIONS OF CREATING A BETTER WORLD' - OUT NOW ROBIN SCHULZ BREATHES NEW ENERGY INTO THE BOB MARLEY CLASSIC "SUN IS SHINING"