Nationwide Tattoo Apprenticeship Program Helps Parents Help Their Children Make a Living From Their Art Without Crazy College Debt.
TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Body Art & Soul Tattoos just opened its fifth tattoo studio and tattoo apprenticeship program in Tampa, Fl, thus adding Florida to a list of its locations nationwide, along with a new tool to help parents help their children make a living from their art.
"We know what a daunting task it can be to try to help people with artistic talents, make a great living from their art," shares Paul-Anthony Surdi. "The average cost for a 4-year college degree is now between $101,948 and $212,868, while the cost of a tattoo apprenticeship at Body Art & Soul Tattoos' tattoo school with a guaranteed job offer is a micro-fraction of that!"
Considering that some tattoo artists have no problem charging $500 an hour, and have clients that happily pay thousands of dollars for a single session, many parents may be wondering how they can help their young adult children access this lucrative career in the arts. To try and make it simple, Body Art & Soul Tattoos put together a 4-minute video to help parents process these questions and take action to find the solution that works best for them.
"If you're going to help you kids pay for that apprenticeship that will get their career started, it needs to have guarantees and it needs to be handled by artists who want to teach, and know how to teach," shares Paul-Anthony, owner of Body Art & Soul Tattoos.
Why are so many people eager to get into the tattoo industry? Well, here are some statistics, according to IBIS World:
- The size of the Tattoo industry is $1.4bn
- The size of the Tattoo industry is expected to increase 5.4% in 2022.
- The Tattoo industry in the US has grown 8.4% every year on average since 2017
Right now, 47% of millennials have tattoos, and acceptance of tattoos in the workplace is constantly increasing. With tattoo artists like Scott Campbell charging as much as $2000 an hour, a tattoo apprenticeship may be a much better option for people who think their only option is a $100,000 liberal arts degree.
Parents can find out more at http://www.tattooschool.com.
About Body Art & Soul Tattoos: Body Art & Soul Tattoos is a tattoo studio that offers tattoo apprenticeships with a focus on ongoing professional development. Its mission is to "Ink Different" by ensuring equal opportunity in the tattoo industry. As a result, they have one of the most open and diverse artistic communities in the tattoo industry.
