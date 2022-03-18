TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Body Art & Soul Tattoos recently opened its fifth tattoo studio and tattoo apprenticeship program in Tampa, Florida. This opening provides a unique opportunity for aspiring tattoo artists to make a career change. "We know what it's like to be an artist, stuck in a job that crushes your soul because you're only doing it to pay the bills," shares Paul-Anthony Surdi. "We've been doing this for over a decade, and all of our artists always say the same thing when they enter the apprenticeship, 'Why didn't I do this sooner?'"
Understanding that people have limited time to get the information they need, Body Art & Soul Tattoo School created a video, "Why You Should Make A Career Change in 2022" to highlight all the reasons why right now, is the best time to become a professional tattoo artist.
Sighting the research conducted by IBIS World, the team at Body Art & Soul Tattoo School asserts that aspiring tattoo artists need to know these facts about the tattoo industry:
- The size of the Tattoo industry is $1.4bn
- The size of the Tattoo industry is expected to increase 5.4% in 2022.
- The Tattoo industry in the US has grown 8.4% every year on average since 2017
- The size of the Tattoo industry in the US has grown faster than the economy overall.
- The primary positive factors affecting the Tattoo industry are a growing industry life cycle stage and a medium-low growth risk score.
Currently, 47% of millennials have tattoos, and acceptance of tattoos in the workplace is increasing. "We're finding that the old stigmas around tattoos are nearly gone," shares Paul-Anthony. "Our artists are creating full sleeves for doctors, lawyers, accountants; even for grandma and grandpa, and most people get more than one tattoo, creating a great long-term opportunity for tattoo artists."
The process of changing careers and becoming a tattoo artist at Body Art & Soul Tattoos goes like this:
These are the steps:
- Interview to gain approval to enter the Apprentice program
- Advance through the program until completion
- Receive a Guaranteed Job Offer
This leads artists away from a job they hate and towards a life where they:
- Create Art & Tattoos for a Living
- Experience Flexible Hours
- Become Their Own Boss
- Control Their Own Income
- Live the Life They Deserve
Making a living from your art does not have to be impossible. "Gone are the days of the starving artist," shares Paul-Anthony, "if that artist decides to become a tattoo artist."
About Body Art & Soul Tattoos: Body Art & Soul Tattoos is a tattoo studio that offers tattoo apprenticeships with a focus on ongoing professional development, real work experience, and with a goal of helping aspiring tattoo artists make a living from their art. Their mission is to "Ink Different" by ensuring equal opportunity in the tattoo industry. As a result, they have one of the most open and diverse artistic communities in the tattoo industry.
