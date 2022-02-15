CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOLD Capital Group, LLC (BOLD), an investment and advisory firm headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, announced its role as Advisor and financial backer to Metameet, a Zurich, Switzerland based company which developed pax.world, an interactive, open, gamified metaverse platform that is accessible on mobile, desktop, and virtual reality devices. pax.world is scheduled to launch its Initial DEX Offering (IDO), March 11, 2022, along with a central exchange launch immediately to follow. pax.world is the next step in the evolution of communication and commerce in the digital world. As part of the new relationship, Metameet added BOLD Capital Group Chairman, Denis J. Gallagher, to its recently formed Board of Directors.
Frank Fitzgerald, Founder and CTO of Metameet and Head Geek for pax.world, commented, "Companies need to evolve to stay relevant in this fast-changing digital world and Metameet is doing just that for similar forward-thinking companies which can benefit from our pax.world metaverse platform. The platforms can be built as a digital retail store, a live entertainment business, gaming worlds, educational classrooms, business conferences, and much more, all with commerce being completed in digital currencies. pax.world is already ahead of the curve, joining potentially millions of people from all over the world in one environment. Denis and his team bring experience in capital markets and building companies while executing on delivering the service for customers and stakeholders."
Bloomberg Intelligence expects the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion by 2024 and, according to Grayscale, revenues from virtual gaming worlds currently stand around $180 billion, but can easily more than double by 2025 and approach $400 billion.
"We've been very impressed with Frank, Jay McDougall, and the entire management team as well as other Advisors and backers who have come on board," stated Gallagher. "It was appealing to me that the company's technology is fully operational and primed to be deployed. Their go-to-market readiness with features that beat the competition puts pax.world on a solid track for success. I must say, we are all on a fast track learning the ways pax.world can connect businesses, big and small, together in the same space. There is virtuality and there is reality, and pax.world is immersed in the middle of the two. It is very exciting."
The concept of metaverse is not new. The metaverse comprises 3D virtual worlds and inter-connected environments which can be joined anywhere in the world. While some metaverses are trending right now, communication tools are lacking, and interactions are often dependent on awkward game-play mechanics and unrealistic avatars. pax.world is an open metaverse that not only addresses these shortcomings but is strategically designed to elevate the metaverse experience in an exciting new way to shop, communicate, educate, entertain, and consume for the widest-possible user base.
To learn more about this innovative platform, please visit pax.world.
About BOLD Capital Group, LLC:
BOLD Capital Group, LLC (BOLD) is an investment and advisory firm with a growing investment portfolio in selected companies specializing in technology, entertainment, real estate, healthcare, and energy. It is comprised of proven, successful business leaders and executives with backgrounds in these targeted industries. BOLD helps businesses by providing capital as well as utilizing relationships that have been developed over the years in finance, capital markets, legal, management development, corporate communications, and more. Whether a new business just starting out, or an experienced firm looking for advice on how best to expand, BOLD provides the experience, expertise and the team to get things done for the business. For more information, please visit http://www.boldcapitalgroup.com.
