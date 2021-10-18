RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After cancelling last year's event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Roer's Zoofari is welcoming the Reston community back to its annual Boo at the Zoo outdoor event on Saturday, October 23rd. The fun-filled Halloween event promises carnival games, animal appearances, and plenty of candy for the whole family.
Starting at 10 am, visitors are encouraged to come in costume to enjoy glitter temporary tattoos and face painting, a moon bounce, and camel rides. Visitors will also get to explore a pumpkin patch, participate in a scavenger hunt to win prizes, and enjoy other special Halloween activities.
When visitors arrive to trick-or-treat at the zoo, they will receive candy at the entrance and exit of the Self-Drive Safari experience. As guests make their way along the zoo's walking tour, local vendors will be passing out candy to families showing off their Halloween costumes.
"We are thrilled to invite the Reston community back to our annual Boo at the Zoo," said Roer's Zoofari CEO Vanessa Roer. "This is always such a fun event for visitors, and we can't wait to see everyone dressed up to celebrate. We are so thankful for our local vendors who helped make this year's Boo at the Zoo possible."
Boo at the Zoo runs from 10 am to 4 pm on October 23rd. As a precautionary measure to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, tickets will be sold by time-entry so visitors will have more space to social distance during the event.
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.roerszoofari.com/events/boo-at-the-zoo/. Local vendors interested in sponsoring a treat table at the event are encouraged to contact sandra@roerszoofari.com.
About Roer's Zoofari
Roer's Zoofari is a Zoological Association of America accredited petting zoo and safari experience located in Reston, Virginia that provides opportunities for visitors to discover and connect with animals through education and hands-on interactions. Roer's Zoofari is home to around 500 animals across 73 species of mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, arachnid, and butterfly. For more information about how to visit the zoo, visit http://www.roerszoofari.com.
Media Contact
Caroline Nesbit, Roer's Zoofari, 954-379-2115, caroline@redbanyan.com
SOURCE Roer's Zoofari