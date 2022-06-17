Media Operations and Finance Leader Joins Fast-Growing Provider of CRM and OMS Solutions to Accelerate Company Growth
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boostr, the only platform that seamlessly integrates CRM and OMS from pipeline to profits to address the unique challenges of media advertising, today announced the appointment of David Christopher-Morris ("DCM") as the company's Head of Product. In this role, David will lead product strategy and vision for the company's solutions for digital and print publishers, TV and radio broadcasters, podcast and streaming audio publishers, and out of home and national cable network clients.
"We are thrilled to welcome DCM to Boostr. The experience he brings will help us to continue to enable publishers to drive profitable growth," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO and Founder of Boostr. "DCM will work hand in hand with our clients to ensure our product roadmap anticipates their future needs, setting them up for success amid a growing media efficiency crisis in which revenue goals outpace human capital resources."
David leverages over 15 years of experience working with TV and radio broadcasters, national cable networks and print publishers across solutions for proposal order management, digital ad serving and programmatic advertising. Prior to joining Boostr David served as Vice President, WO Digital Hub for WideOrbit, the company's multichannel order management system (OMS). He has also led teams at Fivia, a digital advertising OMS & billing platform company, in both the U.S. and his native United Kingdom. As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, David is focused on providing Boostr's clients with future-proof solutions for the problems of today and tomorrow.
About Boostr
Boostr is the only platform that seamlessly integrates CRM and OMS capabilities from pipeline to profits to address the unique challenges of media advertising. With Boostr, companies gain the unified visibility necessary to effectively manage, maximize and scale omnichannel ad revenue profitability with user-friendly workflows, actionable insights, and accurate forecasting. For more information about Boostr, visit http://www.boostr.com.
Media Contact
Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies, 646.847.9167, kristin@ksquarestrategies.com
SOURCE Boostr