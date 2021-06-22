BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City and school leaders, arts luminaries and a hip-hop legend came out to support Boston Arts Academy's (BAA) commencement celebration for the Class of 2021 on Thursday, June 17 at Fenway Park. BAA is the city's only public high school for the visual and performing arts. The in-person commencement was held at the famed home of the Boston Red Sox, directly across the street from BAA's new school building, which is scheduled to open in 2022. During the ceremony, 88 students received their diplomas.
Rapper and founding member of legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC Darryl "DMC" McDaniels delivered the commencement address. Other speakers included: BAA Head of School Anne Clark; Class of 2021 Valedictorian Anya Edwards; Class of 2021 Salutatorians Keishona Weekes and Cady Malkemes; and BAA Foundation Board Member Michael L. Bivins, founding member of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe.
"I'm not lying when I say this is better than being at the Grammys," said McDaniels in an electrifying commencement address. "This is better than being at the American Music Awards and this is better than being at the MTV Music Awards. And the reason why is it's a celebration of a community of people who have all the abilities and everything necessary to not only change their lives, but with the gifts that you have you can change the world."
Ashley Webb Colleary, special assistant to the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, and philanthropist Gail Flatto, were honored with the BAA Foundation's SuperSTAR Award, in recognition of their leadership, generous philanthropic support, and tireless commitment to BAA's students and to advancing the mission of BAA. Additional honorary award recipients included Glenn Williams, general manager of Boston Neighborhood Network, and Nubia Williams, apparel designer at PUMA and creative director at BrandNUbia.
"You have faced challenges that no other class at BAA has ever experienced, but you have also demonstrated extraordinary strength," said BAA Head of School Anne Clark. "I know what you will do because I have seen who you are. You are young people who persevere. You are young people who overcome. You are young people who not only find a way but lead the way."
"Today we celebrate those who pushed through it," said class speaker Ezekiel Freeman-Fanfan. "[Those] who didn't let the virus prevent them from getting their diploma."
The Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony featured several student performances, including BAA's award-winning Spirituals Ensemble, as well as art presentations highlighting BAA's arts majors: dance, music, fashion, theatre, and visual arts. The ceremony concluded with a rendition of the BAA Class Song, performed by the Class of 2021.
Following Commencement, Boston Arts Academy Foundation hosted Homecoming 2021, which included a moving presentation recognizing M. Lee Pelton, President and CEO of The Boston Foundation as BAA Foundation's Lifetime Chairman Emeritus; and a President's Award for Excellence for Alumni Board Chair Valerie Becker-Nogueira (BAA '03). Darryl "DMC" McDaniels electrified guests with his performance of "Walk This Way." Maxwell DePaula a.k.a. DJ Maxx (BAA '02) entertained guests while the Maryknoll Terrace Band (BAA '02) performed with Latoria Boyd (BAA '06). Homecoming also celebrated all 1,700 BAA alumni and specifically the classes celebrating milestones – 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016.
"There is no achievement gap, there is an opportunity gap," said Pelton. "What Boston Arts Academy does is provide students an opportunity that they might not have, so that the invisible becomes visible, including for those who do not sit at the table of bounty…There is no substitute for moral courage and authenticity. These are twin virtues that change the world."
"It's not an ending," said McDaniels, as he addressed students from the Fenway Park bleachers. "This is a beginning. A beginning to change the world."
About Boston Arts Academy Foundation
Boston Arts Academy Foundation (BAA Foundation), an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in 1999 to raise essential funds for Boston Arts Academy (BAA). Each year, BAA Foundation must bridge the gap between the school's allocation from Boston Public Schools and the true cost of a high-quality education that is both arts-intensive and college preparatory. Support from individual and institutional donors is critical to the school's ability to offer a comprehensive arts and academic education.
Through the six-year, comprehensive Building Our Future campaign, the BAA Foundation is raising $32 million to augment BAA's school budget and ensure long-term sustainability. The campaign includes raising $10 million to bring the BAA Foundation endowment to $13.5 million and securing $15.5 million in operating reserves. The endowment and reserves support what makes BAA unique, including expanded programming, the Health and Wellness Program, STEAM, and funding for the arts. The endowment will support college scholarships for graduating seniors. The campaign supports BAA Foundation's Annual Fund, which raises $5,000 per student each year. Building Our Future ensures that as BAA's student body grows, students can become successful artists, scholars, and citizens.
About Boston Arts Academy
Founded in 1998 as the city's only public high school for the visual and performing arts, Boston Arts Academy (BAA) has distinguished itself among urban public high schools as a leader in innovative and effective student-centered education. Consistently recognized locally and nationally for its achievements, BAA exemplifies the power of an arts-rich education and many BAA graduates have found success in college through the arts. In fact, for six straight years, 97% of BAA graduates have been accepted to college, with many becoming first-generation college graduates.
BAA's dynamic program prepares graduates to be critical thinkers, effective communicators, collaborators, and creators. Students come from all 23 Boston neighborhoods to receive the formal arts training and academic instruction that will make them Boston's next generation of artists and cultural leaders.
In fall 2022, Boston Arts Academy will welcome students to its first purpose-built, state-of-the-art school building directly across from Fenway Park. Among many highlights, the building will include new and much-needed enhanced theatres, career center, academic classrooms, dance studios, music practice rooms and fashion technology studios and workspace. When Boston Arts Academy opens its new school building, the number of students enrolled will increase to 500, and eventually grow over the years.
