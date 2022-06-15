Memory Palace is a short dance film that explores themes of love, loss, passion, and heartache. The film uses dance to portray the intimacy of a lifelong relationship between two people. Memories are shown out of order, as if the characters are floating through a vivid dream.
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memory Palace is a groundbreaking film from world renowned choreographer Jorma Elo and award-winning director and cinematographer Mikko Timonen, featuring narration provided by the Alan Watts organization.
The filmmakers' intention with this film was to change the perspective on what it means to express a narrative love story through dance.
Jorma describes the original idea for this film as a moment when he realized that there was a possibility (after the death of his father) that his mother woke up for a long period in her life and had to relive the moment, day after day, realizing that his husband and love for 65years had just died.
Through choreography, texture, color of the environment and camera composition, each scene was designed to draw distinction between a memory that was vibrant versus moments that felt like the characters were drifting away from one another in a vast abyss.
This project was a tremendous collaboration between the Boston Ballet company, their resident choreographer and dancers Viktorina Kapitonova and Tigran Mkrtchyan and the No Frames creative team.
Media Contact
Erin Judd, No Frames, 1 3146513517, sayhi@no-frames.com
Mikko Timonen, No Frames, 917-496-7955, mikko@no-frames.com
SOURCE No Frames