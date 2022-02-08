BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum has announced its Explore It Summer Camp will return for the second year. Beginning July 11, Explore It Summer Camp will provide full-day, in-person, week-long summer camp experiences for curious learners entering grades K-2. Campers will enjoy Museum exhibits, play in the adjacent Martin's Park, and engage in fun games, activities, and hands-on STEAM activities.
The Camp is designed to highlight all the best parts of hands-on learning and exploration for which Boston Children's Museum is known. Each day will include STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) activities, outdoor play, games, and collaborative projects.
"We are delighted that Explore It Summer Camp will be back again this year at the Museum," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "We will incorporate fun and learning opportunities that engage curious campers in play and discovery which is so important for their growth and development. They will interact peer-to-peer, explore and discover memory-making opportunities, develop new friendships, and enjoy their summer. Each day will be a fresh, new experience both exploring inside the Museum and spending time outside."
Explore It Summer Camp will be staffed by Boston Children's Museum's experienced educators and learning experts. Six weekly sessions will be available throughout the months of July and August, beginning July 11 through August 19. The camp day will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm. There will be options for early drop off or extended day sessions.
Boston Children's Museum's Explore It Summer Camp will offer a unique opportunity for children to form friendships, learn through hands-on activities, exercise their imaginations, and discover through play and exploration. Explore It Summer Camp registration opens February 9. For detailed information and online registration families should visit https://exploreitsummercamp.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/
About Boston Children's Museum
Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
