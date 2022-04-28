Iconic Milk Bottle Serving Up Summer Treats
BOSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum recently opened the iconic Milk Bottle food concession. Glenn's Kreme & Kone ("GK&K") will offer classic HP Hood products including soft-serve ice cream, novelty ice cream, and tasty treats such as Richie's Slush, hot dogs, root beer floats, frappes, and a variety of sundaes.
With the generous support of long-term partner, HP Hood, the iconic Milk Bottle underwent a major renovation in 2020 to its facade and infrastructure. In addition to the complete renovation of the façade, the Milk Bottle has new windows, new awnings, new exterior lighting, and a new HVAC system.
"We are thrilled to open the iconic Milk Bottle for the season," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "Our visitors, neighbors, and area businesses can come, enjoy the beautiful location, and get their lunch or dinner with a tasty snack. We are delighted to welcome back GK&K to the Milk Bottle and once again be able to offer classic HP Hood products."
The Milk Bottle was built in 1934 by Arthur Gagner of Taunton, Mass., to dispense the homemade ice cream he produced. Standing 40 feet tall and weighing in at 15,000 lbs., the Milk Bottle was one of America's first fast-food drive-in restaurants and an authentic example of the "Coney Island" style of architecture. If real, it could hold 58,620 gallons of milk.
The Milk Bottle stood as a landmark on Route 44 in Taunton until it was abandoned in 1967. It was left in disrepair for years until Hood purchased the deteriorating structure, rescuing it from oblivion. Hood had the Bottle refurbished and donated it to Boston Children's Museum. In 1977 the Milk Bottle was placed aboard a barge for its "Great Bottle Sail" through Boston Harbor to the Museum Wharf, now Children's Wharf at 308 Congress Street, where it serves as a destination landmark delighting millions of people from around the world and the city of Boston.
In fall 2006, the bottle was "uncapped"—its original top half was sliced off and preserved—so that its base could be moved slightly and rebuilt on the new Milk Bottle Plaza. A renovated bottle was put back in place and officially re-dedicated by Boston Mayor Menino on April 20, 2007, thirty years to the day after it was moved to Children's Wharf.
The Milk Bottle Concessions will be open every day 11:00 am-5:30 pm through September and are operating on a cash only basis.
About Boston Children's Museum
Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Hours and Admission
The Museum is open with two set daily time slots, 9:00am-12:00pm and 1:30-4:30pm. To reduce touchpoints and enable timed visits, all ticketing will be done online. Members must also make reservations online. There are a limited number of visits reservations available for each time slot. Adults, $20, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $20; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.
