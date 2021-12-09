BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston Children's Museum is pleased to announce that Carole Charnow, President & CEO, has been named a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce 2022 Pinnacle Awards honoree for outstanding achievement in Arts & Education. The Pinnacle Awards were formed 28 years ago by the Chamber's Women's Network to honor leading women for outstanding achievement in the workplace, demonstrated leadership that has made a difference, and a commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the region. The award is the most prestigious honor for female professionals in the region.
Honoree Information
The Chamber honors ten women annually for outstanding achievement in business and management. The 2022 Pinnacle Award honorees include:
- Achievement in Entrepreneurship
Irene Li, President
Mei Mei Restaurant Group
- Achievement in Management - Private
Roxann Cooke, Consumer Bank Regional Director and Managing Director, New England & Philadelphia
JPMorgan Chase & Co
- Achievement in Management - Government
Secretary Rosalin Acosta, Secretary of Labor & Workforce Development, Commonwealth of Massachusetts
- Achievement in the Advancement of Women Professionals
Lisa Hughes, Anchor & Reporter
WBZ-TV/CBS Boston
- Achievement in the Professions
Cheri Ruane, FASLA, Vice President | Landscape Architecture
Weston & Sampson Design Studio
- Achievement in Management - Nonprofit
Vikki N. Spruill, President & CEO
New England Aquarium
- Achievement in Health Care & Life Sciences
Marcela del Carmen, MD, MPH, President, Massachusetts General Physicians Organization & Executive Vice President Mass General Brigham
- Achievement in Arts & Education
Carole Charnow, President & CEO
Boston Children's Museum
- Emerging Executive
Falguni Desai, NA Brand VP Grooming, Procter & Gamble
and CEO & Managing Director, The Art of Shaving
- Lifetime Achievement
Judy Habib, Founder & CEO
KHJ Brand Activation
"We are delighted and honored that our colleague, Carole Charnow, has been named a Pinnacle Awards recipient for her leadership in Arts & Education," said David Healy, Board Chair. "We are so proud of Carole for her significant achievements especially during this past year and proud that her dedication to kids and families in Greater Boston and beyond has been recognized."
About the 2022 Event
This year's honorees will be recognized on Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:00pm – 1:30pm, at the annual Pinnacle Awards held at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. Past honorees include Attorney General Maura Healey, Anita F. Hill, Sandi L. Fenwick, Vicary Graham, Chief Justice Margaret Marshall, Diane Hessan, Liz Cheng, Courtney Scrubbs, and Charlayne Murrell-Smith. View all past honorees by achievement here.
About the Women's Network & Pinnacle Awards
The Greater Boston Chamber's Women's Network was founded in 1994 to promote and expand economic opportunities throughout the Greater Boston region for all women in business through shared leadership and expertise. The Women's Network offers programs that provide career enrichment and development opportunities for women at all professional levels, spotlight the accomplishments of women, and promote the positive influence that women have upon the Greater Boston region.
About Boston Children's Museum
Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Hours and Admission
The Museum will be open Wednesday-Sunday with two set daily time slots, 9:00am - 12:00pm, and 1:30pm - 4:30pm. To reduce touchpoints and enable timed visits, all ticketing will be done online. Members must also make reservations online. There is a limited number of visits reservations available for each time slot. Adults, $18, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $18; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.
