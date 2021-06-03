SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Botco.ai (http://www.botco.ai), the leading HIPAA-compliant conversational marketing solution, announced today an expanded partnership with STChealth (http://www.stchealth.com), the leading Immunization Intelligence Network provider, to use Botco.ai's intelligent chat technology to help people get access to their immunization records and answer vaccine-related questions at scale. Expanding on an earlier program that answered questions about vaccines and immunization records from people in Mississippi, Maryland and North Dakota through STChealth's MyIR Mobile, the partnership now operates in three additional territories, including Louisiana, Washington, and Washington, DC, with more states being added this month.
MyIR Mobile was formed almost 10 years ago in partnership with State Health Departments to allow US citizens to review their full immunization history and print their official records. Botco.ai powers an intelligent chat agent on the MyIR Mobile website called "Athena," which helps visitors learn about the MyIR service and get answers to any questions they might have. Athena uses Artificial Intelligence and natural language processing to understand the context of the user's question and identify the correct answer from among a number of disparate databases and information sources. The chat solution then responds in a conversational manner that engages website visitors and helps them achieve their intended goals.
"With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out and people hoping to return to their previous lives and activities, immunization records have never been more important than they are now," said Michelle Bonjour, Director of Consumer Engagement at STChealth. "We built MyIR Mobile to help people get access to their immunization records in order to prove their vaccination status to schools, workplaces, airlines and other places that might require them, but because there are so many people with questions about the vaccine and their immunization records, there's no way we could have implemented such a program without the help of Botco.ai's chat technology."
MyIR Mobile has already received tens of thousands of inquiries through Botco.ai's Athena chat agent. STChealth estimates that it would have taken a minimum of two full-time employees to handle the early onslaught of questions with live representatives, and more as the MyIR Mobile program grows. However, Botco.ai is able to resolve approximately 95 percent of visitor's questions quickly and conveniently, helping them successfully navigate ways to view their past-due vaccines, add a child to their account, link their records, connect to state registries and more. Fewer than five percent of inquiries need to be passed onto a human agent. Overall, Botco.ai has helped STChealth resolve more than 72,000 inquiries for MyIR without needing a human agent. Botco.ai has also helped STChealth reduce bounce rate on its MyIR page by five percent.
"In 2021, people naturally have a lot of questions about vaccines and their immunization records—too many questions to be answered efficiently by humans," said Rebecca Clyde, CEO of Botco.ai. "It is only through automated chat technology that we can answer all of the complex questions consumers have right now, and yet our intelligent and conversational chat algorithms enable Athena to interact with people on a very human level. We stand behind STChealth's mission to help consumers get access to important immunization information, and we are proud to contribute the technology to allow that to happen."
Botco.ai has also partnered with STChealth on the latter's Strategic Action For Employers (SAFE) Return to Work Program. The program makes use of Botco.ai's automated intelligent chat technology to deliver educational information surrounding best practices, employee testing, and COVID-19 contact tracing, available 24/7 without the need for live agents.
To use Botco.ai's intelligent chat technology on the MyIR Mobile website, visit https://myirmobile.com/help/.
About Botco.ai
Botco.ai is a HIPPA-compliant, AI-powered marketing chat solution that can be implemented at scale to improve engagement rates. Today, the company offers industry-leading authoring, webchat, and AI machine-learning capabilities to quickly and effectively convert more customers in healthcare, wellness, addiction, behavioral health, physical therapy and senior living centers. Botco.ai's new Integrated Analytics Dashboard provides a comprehensive view of chat campaigns across multiple messaging channels such as web and Facebook Messenger. The API-based interface can be used to transfer leads, transcripts, and data into enterprise sales and marketing automation products like Salesforce, Hubspot, Adobe Marketing Cloud, Zoho as well as leading EHR and scheduling systems. Botco.ai is the recipient of the Arizona Innovation Challenge "Most Outstanding Startup" award and a graduate of Alchemist Accelerator Class XXV, the #1 accelerator for enterprise startups. For more information, visit http://www.botco.ai.
About STChealth
For over 32 years, STChealth has worked in close partnership with Public Health and the private sector to eradicate vaccine preventable disease. STChealth runs the largest vaccine informational exchange network in the USA. As the novel Coronavirus continues to spread, STChealth solutions and services are being used by Pharmacies and Healthcare providers to administer diagnostic tests, report healthcare data to Public Health systems, and communicate test results back to consumers. As a COVID vaccine comes to market, STChealth solutions will be used by Pharmacies and other immunization providers to receive patient health history at the point of care, as well as capture and report healthcare data in-workflow. To learn more, go to http://www.stchealth.com.
