NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Botify, the leading enterprise SEO platform, today released the findings of Forrester's Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Botify, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Botify. The study revealed that organizations leveraging Botify's platform and proprietary five-step search methodology achieve a return on investment (ROI) of 584% percent over three years.
Search engines miss, on average, more than half of an enterprise brand's website, which means a significant missed revenue opportunity. With Botify's modern approach to SEO and enterprise-grade platform, CMOs, heads of ecommerce, and other executive decision-makers can unlock the true growth potential of their website. Powered by its unified data model, prescriptive insights, and automated processes, Botify delivers end-to-end SEO management, speed, and scale for sustainable, long-term, profitable growth.
Forrester conducted in-depth interviews with multiple Botify customers across a variety of industries. Their research and subsequent financial analysis revealed the following benefits to organizations:
- Substantial revenue growth: Organizations experienced benefits of $2m over three years versus costs of $292,034, adding up to an ROI of 584%, with a payback period of less than 3 months
- Significant organic traffic growth. Organizations experience a 52% increase in unique annual organic search traffic after implementing changes based on Botify's recommendations.
- Consistent traffic retention. Businesses retained 99% of organic traffic they would have lost due to ongoing website updates and search engine algorithm changes without the use of Botify.
- Expedited site-wide analyses. Pulling sitewide actionable insights from analyses took less than a day, whereas other tools not only took longer - over a month as one interviewee indicated - but also required significant computer processing power to complete.
Prior to using Botify, the interviewed organizations faced common challenges including falling traffic and conversions from poor SERP performance, inefficient and incomplete website analyses, poor website rendering, and difficulty in getting the search engines to index their most mission critical pages, underscoring their need for a holistic, enterprise-level solution.
One Botify customer interviewed for the study, head of SEO in the travel industry, said "As we got bigger and our site grew to 25 million pages, our needs for SEO tools changed. Some of the tools we were using on a weekly basis could only provide data and insight to a handful of pages at a time, and they weren't able to crawl enterprise scale websites."
In addition to the quantified benefits, organizations interviewed for the study indicated a number of unquantified benefits as significant to their business as well, including:
- Communicating the importance of SEO to senior executives
- Improved customer experiences with website
- Risk mitigation and safeguarding of their website
"Botify is founded on the principle that SEO isn't simply a means to uncover website traffic, but rather an essential strategy for driving predictable and long-term revenue," said Adrien Menard, co-founder and CEO, Botify. "We're pleased to see that the findings of the Forrester study underscore, in our opinion, the SEO opportunity, and reinforces our mission to deliver measurable ROI to our customers.
"Now, more than ever, SEO is critical to a brand's ability to understand consumer behavior and pivot quickly to address needs. Those brands who stay the course with their SEO strategy will be in a much better position to respond quickly to changes in buyer behavior as the economy shifts," concluded Menard.
The Total Economic Impact is a methodology developed by Forrester to help companies demonstrate and realize the tangible value of IT initiatives to both senior management and other key business stakeholders.
To learn more about the findings from the Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study, watch the webinar, hosted by Botify's Frank Vitovich featuring Forrester Senior Analyst Collin Colburn and Research Consultant Corey McNair – or download the study.
About Botify
Founded in 2012, Botify built the interface and methodology that automatically connects enterprise websites with all the major search engines to drive sustainable and profitable results from the organic search channel.
Botify's unified data model, prescriptive insights, and automated processes are used by hundreds of the world's largest enterprises spanning industries including e-commerce (REI, Macy's, Farfetch), e-travel (Expedia, TUI), media (Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Refinery29), marketplace/classifieds (eBay, RetailMeNot, Monster), and digital agencies (Merkle, iProspect, GroupM).
A fast-growing, VC-backed, SaaS company with $27M in funding, Botify has offices in New York, Seattle, Paris, and London. For more information on Botify, visit www.botify.com.