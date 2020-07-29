Bounce_John_Lewis_CelebrationOfLife.jpg
By Bounce

ATLANTA, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce will broadcast live the farewell memorial service for Rep. John Lewis tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, starting at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The funeral will also be live-streamed at BounceTV.com. Link to preview here.

The final service for the Civil Rights Icon before his interment will take place at the Ebenezer Baptist Church – once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. - in Atlanta, the city which Lewis honorably represented for decades as a member of the House of Representatives. Lewis passed away July 17 at the age of 80.

Leading into the funeral service, Bounce will present Celebrating Atlanta's Freedom Fighters: Fathers of the Movement (10:00 a.m. ET). Bounce is partnering with its' Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV for this one-hour special which honors the lives and accomplishments of Representative Lewis, Joseph Lowery and C.T. Vivian. 

Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only multi-platform entertainment network targeting African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Contact: Jim Weiss 770-672-6504 jim.weiss@scrippstv.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.