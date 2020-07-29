ATLANTA, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce will broadcast live the farewell memorial service for Rep. John Lewis tomorrow, Thursday, July 30, starting at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The funeral will also be live-streamed at BounceTV.com. Link to preview here.
The final service for the Civil Rights Icon before his interment will take place at the Ebenezer Baptist Church – once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. - in Atlanta, the city which Lewis honorably represented for decades as a member of the House of Representatives. Lewis passed away July 17 at the age of 80.
Leading into the funeral service, Bounce will present Celebrating Atlanta's Freedom Fighters: Fathers of the Movement (10:00 a.m. ET). Bounce is partnering with its' Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV for this one-hour special which honors the lives and accomplishments of Representative Lewis, Joseph Lowery and C.T. Vivian.
